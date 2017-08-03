Tom Brady Turns 40

Tom Brady 1998 Heinz Kluetmeier Tom Brady 2005 Walter Iooss Jr. Tom Brady 1999 John Biever Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2004 Bob Rosato Tom Brady 2002 David Bergman Tom Brady 2002 John Biever Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXVI 2002 Walter Iooss Jr. Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2007 John Biever Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXVIII 2004 Heinz Kluetmeier Tom Brady 2004 Bob Rosato Tom Brady 2004 John W. McDonough Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2004 John W. McDonough Tom Brady 2005 Damian Strohmeyer Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXIX 2005 Neil Leifer Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2004 Damian Strohmeyer Tom Brady 2007 David Bergman Tom Brady 2009 Damian Strohmeyer Tom Brady 2009 Damian Strohmeyer Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2010 Damian Strohmeyer Tom Brady 2010 Heinz Kluetmeier Tom Brady 2010 Al Tielemans Tom Brady 2009 Damian Strohmeyer Tom Brady 2009 Bob Rosato Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2012 Simon Bruty Tom Brady 2013 Damian Strohmeyer Tom Brady 2014 David E. Klutho Tom Brady 2015 Al Tielemans Tom Brady Super Bowl XLIX 2015 John Iacono Tom Brady Super Bowl XLIX 2015 Simon Bruty Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2015 Simon Bruty Tom Brady 2014 John W. McDonough Tom Brady 2016 Donald Miralle Tom Brady 2016 Jeff Haynes Tom Brady 2017 Rob Tringali Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2017 Erick W. Rasco Tom Brady 2017 Erick W. Rasco Tom Brady 2017 Robert Beck Tom Brady Super Bowl LI 2017 Al Tielemans Tom Brady Super Bowl LI 2017 Simon Bruty Tom Brady Super Bowl LI 2017 Simon Bruty Sports Illustrated's 40 Best Tom Brady Photos For His 40th Birthday 1 40 Close expandIcon 1 40 Close

Semi-ageless wonder Tom Brady turns 40 today and ESPN's Mike Reiss spoke to a bunch of people in his life to get some never-before-heard stories from before he was lame. The craziest one is definitely the one about him chugging beer. (We're also celebrating his birthday with a gallery of SI's 40 best photos of Brady.)

Things Got Wild at Chick-fil-A

An argument at a Florida Chick-fil-A over chicken nuggets led to the place getting totally trashed.

I Wonder What This Guy Looks Like

An Italian bodybuilder has reportedly set the record for most banned substances in a single test: 14.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram @sarina_nowak/Instagram Sarina Nowak: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting 1 14 Close expandIcon 1 14 Close

Say hello to Sarina Nowak, a German model who made the cut to be included in SI Swimsuit's Casting Call Top 15.(Click here for the full-sized gallery.)

Are a Lot of WWE Fans Twin Peaks Fans?

WWE did a Twin Peaks parody and I’m not sure what to make of it.

Hmmmmmmmm

​

Have you ever seen an abomination of a graphic this bad? Love it. #TexasRangers #fail pic.twitter.com/yWHvIvoAsb — Rangers Podcast (@RangersPod) August 2, 2017

The President Hates Us

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

This story ran on GOLF.com but in Sports Illustrated in print, so who is Fake News?

This is Some Good Looking Nature

Odds & Ends

A Dayton basketball player got thrown in jail, then got in a fight in jail. ... It looks more and more like Mark Zuckerberg is going to run for president. ... The climate is totally fine! ... This girl has no idea how a dried fish ended up in her car. ... The notoriously trustworthy Floyd Mayweather says he's getting $300 million for the McGregor fight. ... Donald Trump was supposed to be president in Sharknado 3. ... Amazon's sports deal of the day features 25% off Under Armour gear ... A TV reporter got punched in the face by a random guy while on the air. ... Add Greg Holland to the list of weird baseball injuries.

This is Some Awesome Wrestling

I've Watched So Many of These Lately

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.