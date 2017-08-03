Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Sarina Nowak; SI’s 40 Best Photos of 40-year-old Tom Brady
Tom Brady Turns 40
Semi-ageless wonder Tom Brady turns 40 today and ESPN's Mike Reiss spoke to a bunch of people in his life to get some never-before-heard stories from before he was lame. The craziest one is definitely the one about him chugging beer. (We're also celebrating his birthday with a gallery of SI's 40 best photos of Brady.)
Things Got Wild at Chick-fil-A
An argument at a Florida Chick-fil-A over chicken nuggets led to the place getting totally trashed.
I Wonder What This Guy Looks Like
An Italian bodybuilder has reportedly set the record for most banned substances in a single test: 14.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Say hello to Sarina Nowak, a German model who made the cut to be included in SI Swimsuit's Casting Call Top 15.(Click here for the full-sized gallery.)
Are a Lot of WWE Fans Twin Peaks Fans?
WWE did a Twin Peaks parody and I’m not sure what to make of it.
Hmmmmmmmm
Have you ever seen an abomination of a graphic this bad? Love it. #TexasRangers #fail pic.twitter.com/yWHvIvoAsb— Rangers Podcast (@RangersPod) August 2, 2017
The President Hates Us
I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017
This story ran on GOLF.com but in Sports Illustrated in print, so who is Fake News?
This is Some Good Looking Nature
Robust clubhook squid that came ashore in Dutch Harbor, AK and pulled (gently) back into the sea by Sealife Response, Rehab, and Research (SR3). July, 2017 from pics
Odds & Ends
A Dayton basketball player got thrown in jail, then got in a fight in jail. ... It looks more and more like Mark Zuckerberg is going to run for president. ... The climate is totally fine! ... This girl has no idea how a dried fish ended up in her car. ... The notoriously trustworthy Floyd Mayweather says he's getting $300 million for the McGregor fight. ... Donald Trump was supposed to be president in Sharknado 3. ... Amazon's sports deal of the day features 25% off Under Armour gear ... A TV reporter got punched in the face by a random guy while on the air. ... Add Greg Holland to the list of weird baseball injuries.
This is Some Awesome Wrestling
I've Watched So Many of These Lately
A Good Song
Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.