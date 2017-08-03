Extra Mustard

Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Sarina Nowak; SI’s 40 Best Photos of 40-year-old Tom Brady

Dan Gartland
40 minutes ago

Tom Brady Turns 40

Tom Brady 1998
Heinz Kluetmeier
Tom Brady 2005
Walter Iooss Jr.
Tom Brady 1999
John Biever
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2004
Bob Rosato
Tom Brady 2002
David Bergman
Tom Brady 2002
John Biever
Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXVI 2002
Walter Iooss Jr.
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2007
John Biever
Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXVIII 2004
Heinz Kluetmeier
Tom Brady 2004
Bob Rosato
Tom Brady 2004
John W. McDonough
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2004
John W. McDonough
Tom Brady 2005
Damian Strohmeyer
Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXIX 2005
Neil Leifer
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2004
Damian Strohmeyer
Tom Brady 2007
David Bergman
Tom Brady 2009
Damian Strohmeyer
Tom Brady 2009
Damian Strohmeyer
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2010
Damian Strohmeyer
Tom Brady 2010
Heinz Kluetmeier
Tom Brady 2010
Al Tielemans
Tom Brady 2009
Damian Strohmeyer
Tom Brady 2009
Bob Rosato
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2012
Simon Bruty
Tom Brady 2013
Damian Strohmeyer
Tom Brady 2014
David E. Klutho
Tom Brady 2015
Al Tielemans
Tom Brady Super Bowl XLIX 2015
John Iacono
Tom Brady Super Bowl XLIX 2015
Simon Bruty
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2015
Simon Bruty
Tom Brady 2014
John W. McDonough
Tom Brady 2016
Donald Miralle
Tom Brady 2016
Jeff Haynes
Tom Brady 2017
Rob Tringali
Tom Brady Sports Illustrated Cover 2017
Erick W. Rasco
Tom Brady 2017
Erick W. Rasco
Tom Brady 2017
Robert Beck
Tom Brady Super Bowl LI 2017
Al Tielemans
Tom Brady Super Bowl LI 2017
Simon Bruty
Tom Brady Super Bowl LI 2017
Simon Bruty
Sports Illustrated's 40 Best Tom Brady Photos For His 40th Birthday
1 40
Close
expandIcon
1 40
Close

Semi-ageless wonder Tom Brady turns 40 today and ESPN's Mike Reiss spoke to a bunch of people in his life to get some never-before-heard stories from before he was lame. The craziest one is definitely the one about him chugging beer. (We're also celebrating his birthday with a gallery of SI's 40 best photos of Brady.)

Things Got Wild at Chick-fil-A

An argument at a Florida Chick-fil-A over chicken nuggets led to the place getting totally trashed

I Wonder What This Guy Looks Like

An Italian bodybuilder has reportedly set the record for most banned substances in a single test: 14

Lovely Lady of the Day

@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
@sarina_nowak/Instagram
Sarina Nowak: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
1 14
Close
expandIcon
1 14
Close

Say hello to Sarina Nowak, a German model who made the cut to be included in SI Swimsuit's Casting Call Top 15.(Click here for the full-sized gallery.)

Are a Lot of WWE Fans Twin Peaks Fans?

WWE did a Twin Peaks parody and I’m not sure what to make of it

Hmmmmmmmm

The President Hates Us

This story ran on GOLF.com but in Sports Illustrated in print, so who is Fake News?

This is Some Good Looking Nature

Robust clubhook squid that came ashore in Dutch Harbor, AK and pulled (gently) back into the sea by Sealife Response, Rehab, and Research (SR3). July, 2017 from pics

Odds & Ends

A Dayton basketball player got thrown in jail, then got in a fight in jail. ... It looks more and more like Mark Zuckerberg is going to run for president. ... The climate is totally fine! ... This girl has no idea how a dried fish ended up in her car. ... The notoriously trustworthy Floyd Mayweather says he's getting $300 million for the McGregor fight. ... Donald Trump was supposed to be president in Sharknado 3. ... Amazon's sports deal of the day features 25% off Under Armour gear ... A TV reporter got punched in the face by a random guy while on the air. ... Add Greg Holland to the list of weird baseball injuries

This is Some Awesome Wrestling

I've Watched So Many of These Lately

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters