The Bills mysteriously traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams on Friday. The fourth-year wide receiver and a 2018 sixth-round pick were shipped to L.A. for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second rounder.

The beauty of this trade was that the Bills and Rams BOTH hot mocked on Twitter. The Bills were roasted for giving up a good player and the Rams were lit up because they acquired a receiver to catch passes from Jared Goff, who was completely unimpressive in his rookie season last year.

Here is a sampling of some of the funnier tweets about the trade.

Bills mafia will be livid after they wake up from their preseason tailgating hangovers at about 3:30 today — Drew Antkowiak (@DrewAntkowiak) August 11, 2017

bills can’t lose good players to the patriots if you trade them for nothing to every other team pic.twitter.com/jF6NDCPiYk — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) August 11, 2017

Agent: You got traded from the #Bills

Sammy: Sweet finally a QB who can play, where am I going?

Agent: Rams

Sammy: pic.twitter.com/doMxv3dJ2H — Sean (@BuffSportsFan) August 11, 2017

Sammy Watkins when he realizes he's going from playing with Tyrod Taylor to Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/K6RFNRLQjS — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 11, 2017

Seahawks-Rams! Richard Sherman-Sammy Watkins! Battling for position as Goff's throws sail out of bounds! — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) August 11, 2017

Sammy Watkins is a member of the Los Angeles Rams. It's like the NFC version of the Bills, but nicer weather. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) August 11, 2017

The Bills sign 36 year old Anquan Boldin and then suddenly find Sammy Watkins expendable. Good God. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) August 11, 2017

The Bills traded Watkins to distract us from the fact that Donald Trump might start WW3 — James (@JamesShieIds_) August 11, 2017