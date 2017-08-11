Extra Mustard

Sammy Watkins Got Traded To The Rams And People Made Fun of Jared Goff And The Bills

The Bills mysteriously traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams on Friday. The fourth-year wide receiver and a 2018 sixth-round pick were shipped to L.A. for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second rounder.

The beauty of this trade was that the Bills and Rams BOTH hot mocked on Twitter. The Bills were roasted for giving up a good player and the Rams were lit up because they acquired a receiver to catch passes from Jared Goff, who was completely unimpressive in his rookie season last year.

Here is a sampling of some of the funnier tweets about the trade.

