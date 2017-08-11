Sammy Watkins Got Traded To The Rams And People Made Fun of Jared Goff And The Bills
The Bills mysteriously traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams on Friday. The fourth-year wide receiver and a 2018 sixth-round pick were shipped to L.A. for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second rounder.
The beauty of this trade was that the Bills and Rams BOTH hot mocked on Twitter. The Bills were roasted for giving up a good player and the Rams were lit up because they acquired a receiver to catch passes from Jared Goff, who was completely unimpressive in his rookie season last year.
Here is a sampling of some of the funnier tweets about the trade.
Bills mafia will be livid after they wake up from their preseason tailgating hangovers at about 3:30 today— Drew Antkowiak (@DrewAntkowiak) August 11, 2017
bills can’t lose good players to the patriots if you trade them for nothing to every other team pic.twitter.com/jF6NDCPiYk— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) August 11, 2017
Agent: You got traded from the #Bills— Sean (@BuffSportsFan) August 11, 2017
Sammy: Sweet finally a QB who can play, where am I going?
Agent: Rams
Sammy: pic.twitter.com/doMxv3dJ2H
Sammy Watkins when he realizes he's going from playing with Tyrod Taylor to Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/K6RFNRLQjS— Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 11, 2017
Seahawks-Rams! Richard Sherman-Sammy Watkins! Battling for position as Goff's throws sail out of bounds!— Matt Ufford (@mattufford) August 11, 2017
Sammy Watkins is a member of the Los Angeles Rams. It's like the NFC version of the Bills, but nicer weather.— Adam Rank (@adamrank) August 11, 2017
The Bills sign 36 year old Anquan Boldin and then suddenly find Sammy Watkins expendable. Good God.— Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) August 11, 2017
The Bills traded Watkins to distract us from the fact that Donald Trump might start WW3— James (@JamesShieIds_) August 11, 2017
Jared Goff is going to love underthrowing Sammy Watkins.— James Korsmo (@TTSO_James) August 11, 2017
Just A friendly reminder from my buddy. #BuffaloBills #Bills @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/hONhCCCF7W— Brenden Erb (@B3rb92_814) August 11, 2017
August 11, 2017