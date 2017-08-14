WWE gives teen with chronic liver disease the role of a lifetime

WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The kickoff show will begin on the WWE Network at 6 p.m. ET, while the event itself gets under way at 7 p.m. ET.

The main event will feature a Fatal-4-Way match between Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Stroman and Samao Joe.

Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Other matches on card:

A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens for Styles' United States Championship with Shane McMahon as guest referee.

The New Day vs. The Usos for the New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Naomi vs. Natalya for Naomi's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Tozawa vs. Neville for Nevill's WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Big Show vs. Cass.

The Raw Women's Championship match and the Raw Tag Team Championship match have yet to be officially announced.