Funniest moment of the 2017 MLB season

In these divisive times, we can agree on one thing: Guys accidentally getting hit in the family jewels is funny. So let’s all have a collective laugh at photographer Tony Capobianco, who got nailed by a errant first pitch at Fenway Park last night. Let’s also give Capobianco credit, as he took one of the best sports photos of the year.

SummerSlam’s best notes, quotes and anecdotes

The 30th annual SummerSlam takes place Sunday night in Brooklyn, and our own Justin Barrasso has a behind-the-scenes look at some of the event’s biggest moments. I still have nightmares about Jake “The Snake” Roberts and his python biting the arm of Randy “Macho Man” Savage. Good times.

Can Tinder help Jaromir Jagr find a team next season?

The 45-year-old is looking to date a new team. Can he find a match?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of Amberleigh West Courtesy of Amberleigh West Courtesy of Amberleigh West Amberleigh West: Lovely Lady of the day 1 43 Close expandIcon 1 43 Close

I can't say enough good things about Amberleigh West. She’s super cool, really good-looking and doesn’t like clothes (do some Twitter research and you’ll see what I mean). What’s not to love? She is today’s LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Genie Bouchard’s Instagram snafu

In case you wanted some behind the scenes on sponsored Instagram posts, here you are.

The 10 most liked tweets of all time

These are all really sad and/or important. Except for Ellen, of course.

Aaron Judge, the good and bad

This is where Aaron Judge's home run landed. Look how far away home plate looks. pic.twitter.com/JhROXzje9f — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 17, 2017

No thanks

Odds & Ends

There is one enormous problem with Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A ... John Lackey got the first stolen base of his 15-year career last night ... LeBron James and Kyrie Irving met in Miami (and didn’t punch each other!) ... Boxer Shane Mosely claims a botched elbow surgery is the reason for his retirement ... This is the best one-handed home run you’ll see today ... Cats squeezing themselves into tight spaces is always entertaining ... Louis CK has a surprise movie out ... The cast of Superbad: Where are they now?

Surprise scholarship videos are the best

.@EliWolf16 scored a BIG WIN in today's Circle of Life ... 🍊🏈 pic.twitter.com/k9sZWtvN26 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 15, 2017

Wil Myers has wheels

Roman Reigns discusses his epic post-Wrestlemania promo

The former WWE champ was on Jimmy’s podcast and went into detail on the best promo of 2017.

Clarifying the NFL’s new celebration rules

Super Bowl 49 (in 8 Bit)