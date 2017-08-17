Thursday's Hot Clicks: Amberleigh West; The Funniest Moment of the 2017 MLB Season
Funniest moment of the 2017 MLB season
In these divisive times, we can agree on one thing: Guys accidentally getting hit in the family jewels is funny. So let’s all have a collective laugh at photographer Tony Capobianco, who got nailed by a errant first pitch at Fenway Park last night. Let’s also give Capobianco credit, as he took one of the best sports photos of the year.
SummerSlam’s best notes, quotes and anecdotes
The 30th annual SummerSlam takes place Sunday night in Brooklyn, and our own Justin Barrasso has a behind-the-scenes look at some of the event’s biggest moments. I still have nightmares about Jake “The Snake” Roberts and his python biting the arm of Randy “Macho Man” Savage. Good times.
Can Tinder help Jaromir Jagr find a team next season?
The 45-year-old is looking to date a new team. Can he find a match?
Genie Bouchard’s Instagram snafu
In case you wanted some behind the scenes on sponsored Instagram posts, here you are.
The 10 most liked tweets of all time
These are all really sad and/or important. Except for Ellen, of course.
Aaron Judge, the good and bad
This is where Aaron Judge's home run landed. Look how far away home plate looks. pic.twitter.com/JhROXzje9f— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 17, 2017
All Sit. pic.twitter.com/U2mPGjB2ZR— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2017
No thanks
Cadbury chocolate-covered Oreos are a chocolate lover's dream https://t.co/JJFqF6hL3k pic.twitter.com/CFAPG7ZYMO— Mashable (@mashable) August 17, 2017
Odds & Ends
There is one enormous problem with Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A ... John Lackey got the first stolen base of his 15-year career last night ... LeBron James and Kyrie Irving met in Miami (and didn’t punch each other!) ... Boxer Shane Mosely claims a botched elbow surgery is the reason for his retirement ... This is the best one-handed home run you’ll see today ... Cats squeezing themselves into tight spaces is always entertaining ... Louis CK has a surprise movie out ... The cast of Superbad: Where are they now?
Surprise scholarship videos are the best
.@EliWolf16 scored a BIG WIN in today's Circle of Life ... 🍊🏈 pic.twitter.com/k9sZWtvN26— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 15, 2017
Wil Myers has wheels
Thievery!@wilmyers steals second. And then third. And then home. pic.twitter.com/wH5tg1FuOL— MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2017
Roman Reigns discusses his epic post-Wrestlemania promo
The former WWE champ was on Jimmy’s podcast and went into detail on the best promo of 2017.
Clarifying the NFL’s new celebration rules
.@Geraldini93 is too much 😂#HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/gfg0adVOMt— NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2017
Super Bowl 49 (in 8 Bit)
