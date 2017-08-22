LeBron James reacted to the Cavs' trade of Kyrie Irving with a retweet of a video thanking Irving for his tenure with Cleveland.

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

When a star player leaves a team—whether in free agency or, in this case, a trade he requested—fans commonly burn the player's jersey. This video initially looked like exactly that was about to happen, as it opens with a close-up with the jersey and the caption is "Ok Cavs fans you know what to do." Then, a note that reads "Thank U So Much" is gently placed on the jersey.

Ok Cavs fans you know what to do.. pic.twitter.com/pZMI6SX8Hb — tony hartman (@tony_hartman) August 22, 2017

