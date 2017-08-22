Extra Mustard

Martellus Bennett Made a Song With Snoop Dogg and It’s Kinda Hot

Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

General NFL mensch Martellus Bennett made a song with Snoop Dogg, it seems.

It’s actually pretty good, too. 

I’ll spare you the Pitchfork Best New Music Blurb and just embed this because you didn’t click this link for my musical opinions (which are great).

Waiting on the mixtape.

