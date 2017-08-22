Martellus Bennett Made a Song With Snoop Dogg and It’s Kinda Hot
General NFL mensch Martellus Bennett made a song with Snoop Dogg, it seems.
It’s actually pretty good, too.
I’ll spare you the Pitchfork Best New Music Blurb and just embed this because you didn’t click this link for my musical opinions (which are great).
New Music to Celebrate my first Touchdown as a @packers. Link in my bio. While in LA this summer I ended up at Uncle Snoops crib and this is what we ended up creating out of the blue. It wasn't planned it just happened. If you ever see me out ask me about that day. It was pretty awesome. I did a song with Snoop Dogg WTF!!!!! It's the perfect jam to listen to while staring at the eclipse today.... #createdbymarty #theimaginationagency #martyland
Waiting on the mixtape.