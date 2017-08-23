Extra Mustard

Here, For Some Reason, Is Cristiano Ronaldo Endorsing an Egyptian Steel Company

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Far be it from me to tell a professional athlete how to make his money and who to endorse along the way. These folks should be encouraged to get every dollar they can out of the game while they can, and if that means putting a goofy image of yourself on every cereal box, underwear package and local car dealer TV ad to get that money, than so be it.

But for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, that pursuit of the almighty dollar has led him to some strange, strange places. Here he is playing poker for PokerStars against Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul (who sadly doesn't drop a single "Yeah, b----!" on him at any point). Here he is making a sexy, sultry face over a bucket of fried chicken. And on Wednesday, the Portuguese international dropped a promoted tweet for ... an Egyptian steel-making company?

Yes, over the course of that 60-second video, Ronaldo tours a steel factory as its bonafides are touted over dramatic piano music, before he tells us something in Arabic presumably meant to reassure us that, should we need high-grade commercial steel made in an environmentally-friendly way, Egyptian Steel is the way to go. It's not the most obvious partnership of athlete and brand, but here it is anyway.

This is apparently the second part of Ronaldo's endorsement deal with this steel manufacturer, though at least this video wasn't a poorly produced mess involving obvious green screening and body double usage. Keep cutting them checks, CR, and maybe see if Egyptian Steel can't kick some metal your way to fix that horrible bust.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters