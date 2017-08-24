The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox will host "Kyrie Irving Night" on Thursday, to commemorate the blockbuster trade that sent the four–time All-Star to Boston from the Cleveland Cavaliers for several players including guard Isaiah Thomas.

For the game between the Pawtucket Red Sox and Buffalo Bisons, fans showing up wearing green or Boston Celtics gear will get into the ball game for free.

In honor of Irving's new No. 11 jersey, a lucky fan who finds a green shamrock in their seat will receive quite a haul.

The fan will get 11 complimentary flex tickets to 2018 regular season games, 11 hot dogs, 11 free caps from the team's store and 11 baseballs autographed by PawSox members.

"We know how popular the Boston Celtics are throughout the area," PawSox executive vice president and general manager Dan Rea said, "and we hope that our fans will enjoy an evening that trumpets Kyrie Irving's arrival."

There also will be a dunk tank set up outside of the stadium with a person wearing a LeBron James Cavaliers jersey.

Also be sure not to tell the ticket office your name, because any fan by with the name LeBron, Draymond, Steph, Lonzo, or Kevin (Love or Durant) will be charged double the price of admission.