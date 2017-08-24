Extra Mustard

Red Sox Triple-A Affiliate Hosting 'Kyrie Irving Night'

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox will host "Kyrie Irving Night" on Thursday, to commemorate the blockbuster trade that sent the four–time All-Star to Boston from the Cleveland Cavaliers for several players including guard Isaiah Thomas.

For the game between the Pawtucket Red Sox and Buffalo Bisons, fans showing up wearing green or Boston Celtics gear will get into the ball game for free.

In honor of Irving's new No. 11 jersey, a lucky fan who finds a green shamrock in their seat will receive quite a haul.

The fan will get 11 complimentary flex tickets to 2018 regular season games, 11 hot dogs, 11 free caps from the team's store and 11 baseballs autographed by PawSox members.

"We know how popular the Boston Celtics are throughout the area," PawSox executive vice president and general manager Dan Rea said, "and we hope that our fans will enjoy an evening that trumpets Kyrie Irving's arrival."

There also will be a dunk tank set up outside of the stadium with a person wearing a LeBron James Cavaliers jersey.

Also be sure not to tell the ticket office your name, because any fan by with the name LeBron, Draymond, Steph, Lonzo, or Kevin (Love or Durant) will be charged double the price of admission.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters