Rich Hill Got Robbed

Baseball comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/Sx258nkxPo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 24, 2017

What are the odds that the Dodgers, who have not been shut out since June 26, fail to score a run on the night Rich Hill carries a perfect game through eight and a no-hitter through nine? The SI cover jinx strikes again.

But the no-hit bid could have ended in the eighth if not for this amazing play by Chase Utley.

The result was historically unfortunate.

Rich Hill is the first pitcher in the last 100 seasons to throw at least 9 innings, allow 1 or fewer hits with no walks, and get a loss. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 24, 2017

Teammate Brandon McCarthy summed it up pretty well.

Fart. Rich is a stud. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 24, 2017

At Least His Night Didn't End Up Like This

The details of Ryen Russillo's arrest just keep getting more and more bizarre

Kristaps Shoots His Shot (Again)

Back in June, Kristaps Porzingis tried to flirt with a Croatian Instagram model and she dunked all over him. Undeterred, Kristaps is still sliding into those DMs.

Who Wore It Better?

Famous dads Barack Obama and David Beckham moved their kids into college yesterday. Here's what Obama looks like when he's keeping it casual, while Becks constantly looks like an H&M model.

Good Flag

This is the flag of Anadyr, the easternmost town in Russia. I challenge you to find a more charming government flag. pic.twitter.com/dnTxuCtAhk — Jake McIntyre (@jakemcintyre) August 24, 2017

Good Bird

the blue-footed booby is the best animal because it's always nonchalantly trying to get you to notice how cool its feet are pic.twitter.com/yp8aWaemvn — Colley (@JamColley) August 24, 2017

Good Shirt

Here are the t-shirts that NAACP groups will be weaing at today's Colin Kaepernick rally outside NFL headquarters in NYC pic.twitter.com/BKJugqGrxq — Tim Rohan (@TimRohan) August 23, 2017

Odds & Ends

Someone finally won that massive lottery jackpot. ... This 16-year-old football player is 6'8", 420 pounds. ... Oreo-flavored M&M's? Oreo-flavored M&M's. ... Everyone's favorite feature of the new Samsung phone is the most old-school. ... A kitten got stuck in a storm drain but the story has a happy ending. ... Blake Bortles looks like he's just about done with the Jags.

