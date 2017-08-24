Extra Mustard

Thursday's Hot Clicks: Kayla Fitzgerald; Rich Hill Got Robbed

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rich Hill Got Robbed

What are the odds that the Dodgers, who have not been shut out since June 26, fail to score a run on the night Rich Hill carries a perfect game through eight and a no-hitter through nine? The SI cover jinx strikes again

But the no-hit bid could have ended in the eighth if not for this amazing play by Chase Utley.

The result was historically unfortunate. 

Teammate Brandon McCarthy summed it up pretty well.

At Least His Night Didn't End Up Like This

The details of Ryen Russillo's arrest just keep getting more and more bizarre

Kristaps Shoots His Shot (Again)

Back in June, Kristaps Porzingis tried to flirt with a Croatian Instagram model and she dunked all over him. Undeterred, Kristaps is still sliding into those DMs

Lovely Lady of the Day

@kaylafitz3/Instagram
Kayla Fitzgerald: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
Devoted (and particularly creepy) Hot Clicks readers may recognize SI Swimsuit casting contestant Kayla Fitzgerald from her appearance as Lovely Lady of the Day in the May 30 edition of Clicks, where Andy identified her only as “Kayla Fitz.” Readers no doubt, were left wondering what her full name was. Fitzgerald? Fitzsimmons? Fitzgibbon? Glad we cleared that up. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Who Wore It Better? 

Famous dads Barack Obama and David Beckham moved their kids into college yesterday. Here's what Obama looks like when he's keeping it casual, while Becks constantly looks like an H&M model.

Good Flag

Good Bird

Good Shirt

Odds & Ends

Someone finally won that massive lottery jackpot. ... This 16-year-old football player is 6'8", 420 pounds. ... Oreo-flavored M&M's? Oreo-flavored M&M's. ... Everyone's favorite feature of the new Samsung phone is the most old-school. ... A kitten got stuck in a storm drain but the story has a happy ending. ... Blake Bortles looks like he's just about done with the Jags

Dialect Coach Breaks Down Actors’ Performances

The Japanese Do Everything Better Than Us

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

