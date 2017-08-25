Extra Mustard

Video: Boy Explains How Watching The Rock In San Andreas Helped Him Become A Hero

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

A 10-year-old boy saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning thanks to CPR he learned from watching Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in San Andreas.

Jacob O'Connor, from Roseville, Mich, told WXYZ-TV that he found his brother Dylan face down in his grandmother's pool. Jacob then pulled his brother out and gave his brother compressions while his grandmother was in another room.

According to Jacob, he was just re-enacting a scene he had watched from Johnson's 2015 movie.

"There was a daughter that was drowning," said Jacob, "and he had to get her out and he did the same thing."

Dylan was rushed to the hospital and things were scary for a period of time. 

"The first few hours at the hospital were the worst because they weren't sure if he was going to fully recover,” says Dylan’s mom, Christa. “They couldn't tell me he's going to be okay.

Fortunately, Dylan only ended up spending one day in the hospital and made a full recovery. 

And The Rock has nothing but praise for Jacob.

