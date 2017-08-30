A few things about this video, which captured a near catastrophe at Yankee Stadium during the fourth inning of the first game of today's Yankees-Indians doubleheader:

This is the best call of 2017. "The humanity!" cries Michael Kay pic.twitter.com/6Ou7r4UWqX — Ben Diamond (@_BenDiamond) August 30, 2017

1. Who on earth orders *that much food* during a single game?

2. Admit it: You were on the edge of your seat as the plate covering the cookies slid off and the cookies themselves began their seemingly inexorable plummet to the ground.

3. Why does the fan who ordered this monstrous pile of food wait so long to help save the cookies?

4. This might be the best use of slow-motion in a baseball broadcast all year, and it's definitely the best call of Michael Kay's long career (excluding the, uh, enthusiastic "Oh yeah" he groans out re: the cookies).