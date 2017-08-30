Extra Mustard

Watch: Cookie Disaster Narrowly Averted at Yankee Stadium

Jon Tayler
16 minutes ago

A few things about this video, which captured a near catastrophe at Yankee Stadium during the fourth inning of the first game of today's Yankees-Indians doubleheader:

1. Who on earth orders *that much food* during a single game?

2. Admit it: You were on the edge of your seat as the plate covering the cookies slid off and the cookies themselves began their seemingly inexorable plummet to the ground.

3. Why does the fan who ordered this monstrous pile of food wait so long to help save the cookies?

4. This might be the best use of slow-motion in a baseball broadcast all year, and it's definitely the best call of Michael Kay's long career (excluding the, uh, enthusiastic "Oh yeah" he groans out re: the cookies).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters