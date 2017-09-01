NBA rookie Lonzo Ball has scored a guest-starring role on Fuller House.

EW has confirmed that the Lakers point guard will appear as himself in an episode of the Netflix sitcom’s third season.

The UCLA alum, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in June, will show up at the Tanner-Fuller household to recruit someone to join his new organization.

Ball is no stranger to high-profile families, considering his is the subject of a new Facebook reality show, Ball in the Family. While he has yet to play a minute in the NBA, Ball has already become a household name thanks to his passing ability and his boisterous father, LaVar.

Fuller House returns to Netflix for season 3 on Sept. 22.

Variety first reported the news.

