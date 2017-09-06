Jeff Jarrett is out as Global Force Wrestling’s Chief Creative Officer, and the move has the potential to have a wide-reaching impact within the professional wrestling industry.

GFW released a statement that Jarrett needed to focus on personal issues. When asked for clarification on Jarrett’s status, GFW’s parent company, Anthem Sports and Entertainment, declined comment.

Jarrett’s exit creates an entire realm of possibilities for GFW, which, up until 2017, was known as TNA Impact Wrestling.

GFW is hemorrhaging funds, and sources close to the situation have confirmed that Anthem is ready to withdraw itself from the wrestling industry and sell GFW. Anthem even needed to gut the Fight Network in order to finance GFW.

Another wrinkle to the story is that Jarrett still owns the name of Global Force Wrestling, so Anthem would be selling Impact Wrestling.

Yet, despite the entire ordeal, wrestling is all about commodities, and Anthem has a worthwhile commodity if it decides to sell GFW/Impact primarily due to its tape library.

WWE tops the list of potential suitors, as the tape library is extremely valuable. A number of WWE’s top stars, including AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Roode, as well as Raw GM Kurt Angle, all produced some incredibly compelling work in TNA. If the company were ever to pursue Ring of Honor’s Jay Lethal, he also has entertaining work from TNA with his Randy Savage-inspired “Black Machismo” character, as well as his Ric Flair impersonation.

If WWE decides to purchase GFW/Impact, the Hardys stand to benefit most. WWE would then own the “Broken Universe” intellectual property, and “Broken” Matt and Brother Nero would mesmerize WWE audiences with their “Broken Brilliance”.

A key part of any potential deal is the presence of John “Big” Gaburick, who is still a part of the GFW creative team. Gaburick is extremely close with Kevin Dunn, who is WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production.

Anthem could also consider selling to Ring of Honor or even open up discussions with former TNA investor and Smashing Pumpkins icon Billy Corgan, but Jarrett’s exit opens the door for WWE to make Anthem an offer it cannot refuse.

