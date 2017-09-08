Birth of Antonio Cromartie's 14th Child Leads To Many Twitter Jokes
It's baby No. 14 for Antonio Cromartie!
The free-agent NFL cornerback and his wife Terricka announced on Friday the birth of baby girl Jhett Paxton, born Aug. 30.
Just having 14 children would leave most people in awe, but the news is especially noteworthy with Cromartie because he supposedly got snipped in 2013. Clearly the vasectomy didn't take because this is Cromartie's third child since the alleged procedure.
As you would expect, this news was ripe for Twitter fodder.
Only way Antonio Cromartie needs to be getting down...#DoubleBagIt @DylanBuckingham @ToddOnFranchise @dmasonart pic.twitter.com/uQqMDFfZrG— Jesse Mc (@mcmahan_jess) September 8, 2017
They need to do a 30 for 30 on Antonio Cromartie's nuts— Gabriel (@Bless_NYC) September 8, 2017
Antonio Cromartie had his 14th kid. He had a vasectomy done beforehand. I assume he found the doctor via 1-600-Doctorb. pic.twitter.com/KQhG6vSeEK— Vegetable Lasagna (@Obi_Two_Kenobi) September 8, 2017
Antonio Cromartie 2017 kids: 1— james #BearDown🐻 (@SadBullsFan) September 8, 2017
Tom Brady 2017 touchdowns : 0
Antonio Cromartie family portrait: pic.twitter.com/2GA8qh8wE2— Fumblin' Rebel (@mrstevengomez) September 8, 2017
Whatever your job is, do a better job at your work today than Antonio Cromartie’s urologist.— Deacon Blues (@ThatElJefe) September 8, 2017
Antonio Cromartie has more kids than career interceptions— vinny (@vinnytalarico93) September 8, 2017
Turned on the TV and ABC has a live interview right now with the guy who performed Antonio Cromartie's vasectomy pic.twitter.com/cCpRUVG5Lc— Lil Boozy Vert (@QueMarlon_) September 8, 2017
I wish I was 1/10000 as determined as Antonio Cromartie's sperm.😳— Timaaaaaay! (@OdubelsHorns) September 8, 2017
Antonio Cromartie just had his 14th kid....— OG Papi (@JoeyOGorman) September 8, 2017
"Bro couldn't pull out a driveway" @RJ_B17 😂😂😂
Imagine being Antonio Cromartie first child and thinking life gonna be sweet because ya dad a millionaire and then he go on to have 13 more— Papí 🅱️🅱️🅱️ee (@Bee_Reel) September 8, 2017
Antonio Cromartie's swimmers even though he just had his 3rd child since having a vasectomy. pic.twitter.com/LDiGqh5dJS— John M. Pasquale (@KiiD_CuZ) September 8, 2017
Antonio Cromartie, probably: pic.twitter.com/aXcH7v5vrW— Jack Kananian (@jack_kananian) September 8, 2017