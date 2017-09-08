It's baby No. 14 for Antonio Cromartie!

The free-agent NFL cornerback and his wife Terricka announced on Friday the birth of baby girl Jhett Paxton, born Aug. 30.

Just having 14 children would leave most people in awe, but the news is especially noteworthy with Cromartie because he supposedly got snipped in 2013. Clearly the vasectomy didn't take because this is Cromartie's third child since the alleged procedure.

As you would expect, this news was ripe for Twitter fodder.

They need to do a 30 for 30 on Antonio Cromartie's nuts — Gabriel (@Bless_NYC) September 8, 2017

Antonio Cromartie had his 14th kid. He had a vasectomy done beforehand. I assume he found the doctor via 1-600-Doctorb. pic.twitter.com/KQhG6vSeEK — Vegetable Lasagna (@Obi_Two_Kenobi) September 8, 2017

Antonio Cromartie 2017 kids: 1



Tom Brady 2017 touchdowns : 0 — james #BearDown🐻 (@SadBullsFan) September 8, 2017

Whatever your job is, do a better job at your work today than Antonio Cromartie’s urologist. — Deacon Blues (@ThatElJefe) September 8, 2017

Antonio Cromartie has more kids than career interceptions — vinny (@vinnytalarico93) September 8, 2017

Turned on the TV and ABC has a live interview right now with the guy who performed Antonio Cromartie's vasectomy pic.twitter.com/cCpRUVG5Lc — Lil Boozy Vert (@QueMarlon_) September 8, 2017

I wish I was 1/10000 as determined as Antonio Cromartie's sperm.😳 — Timaaaaaay! (@OdubelsHorns) September 8, 2017

Antonio Cromartie just had his 14th kid....

"Bro couldn't pull out a driveway" @RJ_B17 😂😂😂 — OG Papi (@JoeyOGorman) September 8, 2017

Imagine being Antonio Cromartie first child and thinking life gonna be sweet because ya dad a millionaire and then he go on to have 13 more — Papí 🅱️🅱️🅱️ee (@Bee_Reel) September 8, 2017