NFL

Birth of Antonio Cromartie's 14th Child Leads To Many Twitter Jokes

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

It's baby No. 14 for Antonio Cromartie!

The free-agent NFL cornerback and his wife Terricka announced on Friday the birth of baby girl Jhett Paxton, born Aug. 30.

Just having 14 children would leave most people in awe, but the news is especially noteworthy with Cromartie because he supposedly got snipped in 2013. Clearly the vasectomy didn't take because this is Cromartie's third child since the alleged procedure.

As you would expect, this news was ripe for Twitter fodder.

