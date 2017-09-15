1. The typical pathetic Saints defense gave me a 2-1 record last week after hitting the Rams and Packers. Here are three winners for Week 2.

Patriots -6 at Saints: If the line was New England -53, I would've bet the Pats. Bill Belichick had 10 days to prepare for this game and make adjustments after his team was lit up by the Chiefs. The Saints swiss cheese defense is the perfect remedy for New England to get on track.

Raiders -13 vs. Jets: New York has no chance whatsoever to keep up the Oakland. This one has 38-10 written all over it.

Browns +8.5 at Ravens: DeShone Kizer looks like he can play. The Ravens beat the inept Bengals in Week 1 because Andy Dalton was a turnover machine. Not because their offense moved the ball. Look for the Browns to keep this one close.

2. Who did it better: J.J. Watt or Roman Reigns?

3. As you know, Donald Trump finally tweeted about the Jemele Hill controversy on Friday morning.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Here were some funny replies.

Believe me, I would have sent the same tweet when they got rid of NHL 2NIGHT. https://t.co/wOx533wBgM — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) September 15, 2017

go on first take — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 15, 2017

4. We told you yesterday that Indians manager Terry Francona had stopped speaking to a friend of his who is a jinx/grey cloud. Well, Francona revealed (in a very amusing way) that decided to tempt fate and reached out to the guy after the Indians won their 21st game in a row on Wednesday. Clearly, the friend isn't the jinx Francona thought he was because Cleveland came back in dramatic fashion Thursday nigh to win No. 22 in a row.

5. Congrats are in order for Dodgers third baseman, Justin Turner. Not only is he having a very good offensive season, but is fiancée, Kourtney, just got his face tattooed (if it's real) on her right butt cheek.

No regrets from my #Bachelorette 💋🤷🏼‍♀️🖋 A post shared by Kourtney Elizabeth (@court_with_a_k) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

6. Remember the RompHim, which was a thing for like a week in early summer? The entire Mets team just got around to wearing them last night as they left New York for a road trip.

Team fresh 'fits. #rompsquad @originalromphim with the special delivery. A post shared by Jerry Blevins (@jblev13) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

7. The newest episode of Off The Board is a great conversation with Evan Longoria. The Rays third baseman came to the SI office earlier this week and talked about a variety of baseball topics, including the controversy about whether the home run record is 61 or 73, the ridiculousness of some of the game's unwritten rules, why replay is a big problem and much more. Longoria also discussed being a foodie (he would like to you stop putting Sriracha on sushi), Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, his wife's aggressive tweets and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: This one comes from my colleague, Richard Deitsch. Prior to their match at WrestleMania III, Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had a contract signing. Of course, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan stole the show.

BONUS ITEM: Purdue +7.5 at Missouri is the college football play of the weekend. The BoilerMakers are good this season.