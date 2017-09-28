Extra Mustard

Oakland A's Rookie Dress Up Day Doesn't Disappoint

Scooby Axson
33 minutes ago

The Oakland Athletics have spent most of the season mired in last place in the American League West, so as this season comes down to a close, the team had a little fun with their annual rookie dress up day.

The rookies certainly came through, with Babe Ruth, the Martian, skate party, the Power Rangers, a Chippendale's dancer, a sheriff and a judge all making the Halloween style get up a rousing success.

Check out some of the best outfits below:

{tweet:https://twitter.com/Athletics/status/913190313195274240]

The Athletics, who have won eight of their past ten games, wrap up their season with a four–game set against the Texas Rangers starting on Thursday.

