The Oakland Athletics have spent most of the season mired in last place in the American League West, so as this season comes down to a close, the team had a little fun with their annual rookie dress up day.

The rookies certainly came through, with Babe Ruth, the Martian, skate party, the Power Rangers, a Chippendale's dancer, a sheriff and a judge all making the Halloween style get up a rousing success.

Check out some of the best outfits below:

And here come the rookies! 😂 pic.twitter.com/jri7k84kp4 — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 27, 2017

Party Boy and the Big Bambino! pic.twitter.com/nMK5nFhsgo — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 27, 2017

We’re going to skate to one song and one song only. pic.twitter.com/lwDcvnqauU — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 27, 2017

The Athletics, who have won eight of their past ten games, wrap up their season with a four–game set against the Texas Rangers starting on Thursday.