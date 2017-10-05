Extra Mustard

Thursday's Hot Clicks: Anna Sofia; The Porta Potty Challege Is Here and It's Disgusting

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

#PortaPottyChallenge is disgusting and impressive

Twitter

If you've ever been to a music festival or any overnight event without a public bathroom, you know the porta potty is one of the most horrible places on earth. With that in mind, let me introduce you to the #PortaPottyChallenge. The goal is to pack as many of your friends as possible into a porta potty and share a video of everyone exiting. Cross country teams are doing it everywhere and I don't quite understand why.

Diamondbacks advance

Arizona knocked out Colorado in last night's play-in game and will face Los Angeles in the National League Division Series. Relief pitcher Archie Bradley (of all people) hit a go-ahead triple in the seventh to give Arizona the lead, then promptly gave up two home runs on the mound. 

SI Swim Search down to final six 

It started with 5,200 girls dreaming of becoming an SI Swimsuit model. Now we're down to six, including the wife of Panthers guard Matt Kalil, a former Patriots cheerleader and Miss USA 2015. I think I'm on Team Allie but it changes every day. Check out the final six and see what team you're on.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
@annaasofiaa/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
@annaasofiaa/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
@annaasofiaa/Instagram
@annaasofiaa/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
@annaasofiaa/Instagram
Wicked LA Photography
Anna Sofia: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 16
Close
expandIcon
1 16
Close

Jimmy from Long Island wrote in to request Anna Sofia be named LLOD. Good call, Jimmy. She earns today's honors (click for full-size gallery). 

Most underappreciated dynasty in sports history?

Congrats to the Minnesota Lynx on winning their fourth WNBA title in the past seven years.

This dog has the longest tongue in the world

Meet my new favorite Saint Bernard, Mochi, owner of the world's longest dog tongue (7.3 inches)

Who wants a $1 margarita?

I suggest visiting your local Applebee's.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Life is easier with a good backpack. If you're one of those who don't own one, may I suggest the Pure Outdoor 32L Survival Tactical Backpack. It is made of durable 1000D Cordura brand nylon fabric with self-repairing YKK zippers. Also, it's badass and perfect as an everyday pack or for an overnight hiking trip. Get yours today. As luck would have it, I have three to give away and I'll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of the new cult hero Jeopardy champion. The answer was in yesterday's Clicks. Please make the subject "backpack."

Ready for flight

Wrestling's best battle may be played out in courtroom

I didn't know face shapes were a thing

Odds & Ends

I love when Mike Francesa gets salty, especially when proven wrong ... Tim Howard is not a big Alexi Lalas fan ... Enjoyed this piece on the secret life of stadium workers ... Odell Beckham claims the Buccaneers knew what routes he was running ... Terrelle Pryor says he was called the n-word “several times” Monday night ... It turns out Jay Cutler’s total lack of effort was by design​ ... Several friends of Cavs coach Tyrone Lue were shot during the Las Vegas tragedy ... Harvey Weinstein is about to get exposed by the New York Times ... I have no clue who Cardi B is either ... I like when Lindsay Lohan is doing positive things ... Top 10 places where millenials are buying houses.

Clutch

Not remotely clutch

Go Dwight Go!

SI Swim Search finalists get surprised with news they advanced 

2:17 | Swimsuit 2017
2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search finalists revealed

More Tom Petty tributes

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters