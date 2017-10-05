#PortaPottyChallenge is disgusting and impressive

If you've ever been to a music festival or any overnight event without a public bathroom, you know the porta potty is one of the most horrible places on earth. With that in mind, let me introduce you to the #PortaPottyChallenge. The goal is to pack as many of your friends as possible into a porta potty and share a video of everyone exiting. Cross country teams are doing it everywhere and I don't quite understand why.

Diamondbacks advance

Arizona knocked out Colorado in last night's play-in game and will face Los Angeles in the National League Division Series. Relief pitcher Archie Bradley (of all people) hit a go-ahead triple in the seventh to give Arizona the lead, then promptly gave up two home runs on the mound.

SI Swim Search down to final six

It started with 5,200 girls dreaming of becoming an SI Swimsuit model. Now we're down to six, including the wife of Panthers guard Matt Kalil, a former Patriots cheerleader and Miss USA 2015. I think I'm on Team Allie but it changes every day. Check out the final six and see what team you're on.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Anna Sofia: Lovely Lady of the Day

Jimmy from Long Island wrote in to request Anna Sofia be named LLOD. Good call, Jimmy. She earns today's honors (click for full-size gallery).

Most underappreciated dynasty in sports history?

Congrats to the Minnesota Lynx on winning their fourth WNBA title in the past seven years.

This dog has the longest tongue in the world

Meet my new favorite Saint Bernard, Mochi, owner of the world's longest dog tongue (7.3 inches)

Who wants a $1 margarita?

I suggest visiting your local Applebee's.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Life is easier with a good backpack. If you're one of those who don't own one, may I suggest the Pure Outdoor 32L Survival Tactical Backpack. It is made of durable 1000D Cordura brand nylon fabric with self-repairing YKK zippers. Also, it's badass and perfect as an everyday pack or for an overnight hiking trip. Get yours today. As luck would have it, I have three to give away and I'll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of the new cult hero Jeopardy champion. The answer was in yesterday's Clicks. Please make the subject "backpack."

Ready for flight

Wrestling's best battle may be played out in courtroom

WWE & The Young Bucks fight over who owns "Wolfie" hand gesture. @JustinBarrasso and I explain on @SI_ExtraMustard: https://t.co/bGnKK4I5D6 pic.twitter.com/mSsbDq3gts — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) October 5, 2017

I didn't know face shapes were a thing

The most desirable face shape revealed: Women want a 'diamond' structure like Megan Fox https://t.co/bRsA2fPjTm pic.twitter.com/R6uu9KuqJ4 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) October 4, 2017

Odds & Ends

I love when Mike Francesa gets salty, especially when proven wrong ... Tim Howard is not a big Alexi Lalas fan ... Enjoyed this piece on the secret life of stadium workers ... Odell Beckham claims the Buccaneers knew what routes he was running ... Terrelle Pryor says he was called the n-word “several times” Monday night ... It turns out Jay Cutler’s total lack of effort was by design​ ... Several friends of Cavs coach Tyrone Lue were shot during the Las Vegas tragedy ... Harvey Weinstein is about to get exposed by the New York Times ... I have no clue who Cardi B is either ... I like when Lindsay Lohan is doing positive things ... Top 10 places where millenials are buying houses.

Clutch

Not remotely clutch

Only the Bulls song added to tonight's top Bulls sequence. pic.twitter.com/kJyAUa5YQH — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) October 5, 2017

Go Dwight Go!

DWIGHT HOWARD COAST TO COASTOASDGJASDO;FJA LS;K;LASHGO;AIEFOAIESFOA;SNDF;ASD pic.twitter.com/gW3BGqslBP — HornetsGIFs (@HornetsGIFs) October 5, 2017

SI Swim Search finalists get surprised with news they advanced

2:17 | Swimsuit 2017 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search finalists revealed

More Tom Petty tributes

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.