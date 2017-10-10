Donald Trump has a long history of tweeting praise and insults about the World Wide Leader
Donald Trump is squarely taking on one of the most important issues facing the United States of America -- ESPN's ratings and subscriptions.
With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017
This is hardly the first time Trump's social media addiction has led him to opine on the World Wide Leader. Back when he was just a celebrity, Trump often tweeted about ESPN. Let's take a trip down memory lane.
Feb. 22, 2012
He may be the worst reporter in all of sports: @RickReilly of @ESPN. He gets away with murder and most people (cont) http://t.co/AYrhD0pl— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2012
Analysis: A vintage Trump tweet: Bullying? Check. Humblebrag? Check? Using an absolute? Check.
Oct. 18, 2012
Amazing--my tweets are covered across every spectrum from @espn to @politico to @WSJ.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012
Analysis: Basic humblebrag. Also, shows you how much Trump's massive ego needed the affirmation of being covered by ESPN.
Jan 17, 2013
.@ESPN’s apology(Brent Musburger) was a disgrace to broadcasting--- stop being so politically correct!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2013
Analysis: Direct hit. Hyperbole. Sloppy (no spacing after apology, three dashes). Uses exclamation point to show how much he hates political correctness.
July 14, 2013
"@Jaytotheford: @realDonaldTrump how did you like espn 30/30 on USFL?" A total piece of garbage by a third rate producer who hated DJT.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2013
Analysis: Straight from the Trump playbook. Over-the-top insult, uses a rating, plays the victim. Hat trick.
Jan 29, 2014
It was great being on @MikeAndMike in the Morning (ESPN)—two great guys, fantastic show!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014
Analysis: Classic ego stroke. Praising a show that's not good just because they have you on. Over-the-top compliment.
March 4, 2014
New York Magazine just named the most influential "tweeters" in N.Y. and one Donald Trump was #2 after ESPN. Actually, I'm easily #1!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2014
Analysis: Grand slam: Humblebrag. Ego stroke. Third person. Narcissism.
Sept.17 2014
It was a great honor to be on @MikeAndMike on @espn. Wow, the response was amazing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2014
Analysis: Pats himself on the back. Throws in a dash of narcissism.
Nov. 7, 2014
.@MikeAndMike I will be on the Mike & Mike Show at 7.05 a.m. (ESPN) - 10 minutes. Will be fun, great guys! Radio and T.V.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2014
Analysis: Basic self-promotion, overstating quality of the show/hosts.
Dec. 16, 2014
Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014
Analysis: We'll just let this one stand on its own. Actually, no we won't.