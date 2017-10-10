Donald Trump is squarely taking on one of the most important issues facing the United States of America -- ESPN's ratings and subscriptions.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

This is hardly the first time Trump's social media addiction has led him to opine on the World Wide Leader. Back when he was just a celebrity, Trump often tweeted about ESPN. Let's take a trip down memory lane.

Feb. 22, 2012

He may be the worst reporter in all of sports: @RickReilly of @ESPN. He gets away with murder and most people (cont) http://t.co/AYrhD0pl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2012

Analysis: A vintage Trump tweet: Bullying? Check. Humblebrag? Check? Using an absolute? Check.

Oct. 18, 2012

Amazing--my tweets are covered across every spectrum from @espn to @politico to @WSJ. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Analysis: Basic humblebrag. Also, shows you how much Trump's massive ego needed the affirmation of being covered by ESPN.

Jan 17, 2013

.@ESPN’s apology(Brent Musburger) was a disgrace to broadcasting--- stop being so politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2013

Analysis: Direct hit. Hyperbole. Sloppy (no spacing after apology, three dashes). Uses exclamation point to show how much he hates political correctness.

July 14, 2013

"@Jaytotheford: @realDonaldTrump how did you like espn 30/30 on USFL?" A total piece of garbage by a third rate producer who hated DJT. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2013

Analysis: Straight from the Trump playbook. Over-the-top insult, uses a rating, plays the victim. Hat trick.

Jan 29, 2014

It was great being on @MikeAndMike in the Morning (ESPN)—two great guys, fantastic show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014

Analysis: Classic ego stroke. Praising a show that's not good just because they have you on. Over-the-top compliment.

March 4, 2014

New York Magazine just named the most influential "tweeters" in N.Y. and one Donald Trump was #2 after ESPN. Actually, I'm easily #1! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2014

Analysis: Grand slam: Humblebrag. Ego stroke. Third person. Narcissism.

Sept.17 2014

It was a great honor to be on @MikeAndMike on @espn. Wow, the response was amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2014

Analysis: Pats himself on the back. Throws in a dash of narcissism.

Nov. 7, 2014

.@MikeAndMike I will be on the Mike & Mike Show at 7.05 a.m. (ESPN) - 10 minutes. Will be fun, great guys! Radio and T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2014

Analysis: Basic self-promotion, overstating quality of the show/hosts.

Dec. 16, 2014

Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014

Analysis: We'll just let this one stand on its own. Actually, no we won't.