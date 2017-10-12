Stay in your lane, Diddy

If you can't beat them, buy them. That seems to be Sean Combs Puffy P. Diddy Diddy's philosophy in response to the NFL's National Anthem controversy. The rapper suggested as much in a series of tweets on Wednesday. Only one problem: His net worth is $800 million and the NFL's least expensive team (Buffalo Bills) is valued at $1.6 billion. So yeah, kind of a weird way to make yourself part of the story. As expected, Twitter mocked him for this.

I love Danny Ainge so much

Lee Jenkins has a profile on Isaiah Thomas that's a must-read for NBA fans. Thomas goes into detail about being traded from Boston to Cleveland and how hurt he was when Danny Ainge traded him. Ainge responded with the classic "that's the toughest part of the job" line and that's more than okay with me (a huge Celtics fan). I'd rather have a GM care about winning more than hurt feelings and I'm predicting a MVP season for Kyrie Irving. You heard it here first (just don't tell @oldtakesexposed).

Dallas Sucks

Cowboys fans have a new least favorite beer, courtesy of a trolling Eagles fan/beer brewer.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I spent some quality time checking the Fangirl Sports Network and Shelbi Buchholz may be the best thing about the Chargers this season. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Five biggest heartbreaks in recent USMNT history

Feeling depressed about Tuesday's loss to Trinidad and Tobago. Here are five more heartbreaking losses to make you even more depressed. Unless you're Jack Warner, of course, who hates U.S. soccer with an undying passion.

Ben Roethlisberger is confused

On Sunday, he confessed that he "might not have it anymore." Yesterday, he got mad at reporters for questioning whether or not he still has it. So is he washed up? SI's Andy Benoit studied the film and has an answer.

Important update on Eminem's daughter

Hailie Scott was crowned homecoming queen of Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Start spreading the news

The Yankees are just getting started pic.twitter.com/qJJVetz8hp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 12, 2017



For the cat lover in your life

As if there weren't already a million reason to love #Vols RB John Kelly, here's another: This is his backpack. pic.twitter.com/IAXRVrfSLP — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) October 11, 2017

Butt Butt Butt

Odds & Ends

My man Andrew Perloff has serious issues with the new Star Wars trailer ... J.R. Smith is not happy to lose his starting job ... Surprised to see Derek Jeter take a position on the National Anthem controversy. Not surprised to see Chris Long take one ... Donald Trump had a good round at the golf course ... Fantasy basketball team names for the upcoming season ... A Boston sports host was suspended after harassing woman with repeated texts ... ​Rob Gronkowski doesn't get enough press for doing things like this ... This Oklahoma-Texas classroom stunt can't be real ... Congrats to Toby the whippet on his balloon-popping Guinness World Record ... Alec Baldwin got into an altercation with a random SUV driver ... Looking at the new fall TV shows and which are off to a good start.

Get a room!

Hey there, #Mets pitcher @Noahsyndergaard! Not 100% sure what's happening here, but enjoy the game! 👋 pic.twitter.com/6hss1eMDzL — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) October 11, 2017

Meet Evan Nagao, the yo-yo world champion

Carmelo loves to rebound and drop F bombs

Melo has a history of saying “I got it, get the f—k out of here” when grabbing rebounds. 😂 A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Pinball Wizard

