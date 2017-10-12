1. The dress is so 2015. Now it's a sneaker that's tearing apart the Internet. Clearly, it's pink, but some crazy people are trying to say it's not.

What colour is this pic.twitter.com/uGflVxsAEt — the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017

What color is this sneaker: https://t.co/yxoatPKOz7? — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2017

2. It's almost as if a postseason series win isn't official until a team's social media account kicks the losing club while they're down. The Yankees did that last night to Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez.

Hahaha you're about to take a fat L https://t.co/IXNKmvIMRM — Franklin (@Frankles7) October 8, 2017

We're 3-0 at Yankee Stadium this year cupcake. https://t.co/059Mv76kUs — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) October 8, 2017

We like cupcakes. And champagne. https://t.co/P6ybRrBnkz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

3. SI recently sat down with players from the Sixers, including Joel Embiid, to see if they can spot the real Joel Embiid tweet from the fake Joel Embiid tweet. The result was this excellent video.

.@JoelEmbiid’s Twitter feed is a constant source of entertainment. Can his @76ers teammates spot real tweets from fake ones? pic.twitter.com/4wCnY2mAt4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 12, 2017

4. I'll never understand why the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL has to hawk ridiculous products. Like, just lighten up and let the kids eat real candy on Halloween. But we do appreciate the effort he puts in as a pitchman.

URGENT MESSAGE FROM SPACE (2.534.92): My spaceship has been hacked. Please visit the link in my bio ASAP to receive an official mission briefing. There, you will also be able to train with me on my space flight simulator. Over and out. #GetUnreal A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

5. We are blessed with the rare good Thursday night game as the Eagles visit the Panthers tonight. Philadephia's marketing team put together this excellent preview video that spoofs '90s sitcoms.

6. Speaking of the Eagles, defensive end Chris Long, who is donating his first six paychecks this season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, Va., is one of the most thoughtful athletes in sports. He spoke to me this week about everything that's going on in the NFL and didn't hold back.

7. Tough timing for Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

Look what finally came in the mail today....#ImSad pic.twitter.com/UShCbMszeC — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) October 12, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Of course, the only Bret Hart is associated with is the Montreal Screwjob. But before that historical event took place, Hart's gradual heel turn produced some of the best moments in Monday Night Raw history. Like this one.

BONUS ITEM: There will be points tonight. I like over 45 in the Eagles-Panthers game.