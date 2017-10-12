Traina Thoughts: The Internet Can't Figure Out The Color of a Sneaker

Is this sneaker pink/white or blue/green/gray?

By Jimmy Traina
October 12, 2017

1. The dress is so 2015. Now it's a sneaker that's tearing apart the Internet. Clearly, it's pink, but some crazy people are trying to say it's not.

2. It's almost as if a postseason series win isn't official until a team's social media account kicks the losing club while they're down. The Yankees did that last night to Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez.

3. SI recently sat down with players from the Sixers, including Joel Embiid, to see if they can spot the real Joel Embiid tweet from the fake Joel Embiid tweet. The result was this excellent video.

4I'll never understand why the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL has to hawk ridiculous products. Like, just lighten up and let the kids eat real candy on Halloween. But we do appreciate the effort he puts in as a pitchman.

5. We are blessed with the rare good Thursday night game as the Eagles visit the Panthers tonight. Philadephia's marketing team put together this excellent preview video that spoofs '90s sitcoms.

6. Speaking of the Eagles, defensive end Chris Long, who is donating his first six paychecks this season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, Va., is one of the most thoughtful athletes in sports. He spoke to me this week about everything that's going on in the NFL and didn't hold back.

7. Tough timing for Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Of course, the only Bret Hart is associated with is the Montreal Screwjob. But before that historical event took place, Hart's gradual heel turn produced some of the best moments in Monday Night Raw history. Like this one.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: There will be points tonight. I like over 45 in the Eagles-Panthers game.

