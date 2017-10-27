In Friday's Hot Clicks, Rex Ryan has some interesting comments about Mark Sanchez. Plus a look at the lovely Veronika Obeng.
Rex Ryan has some interesting thoughts on Mark Sanchez
Rex Ryan spoke with ESPN's Rich Cimini about the Jets quarterback situation and had this to say about Mark Sanchez: "With Sanchez, I knew he wasn't going to be a franchise quarterback, but I thought he'd be good enough to win with," before describing him as "OK." So I know I'm a lunatic Patriots fan but I have to call BS on Ryan. After all, he got a tattoo of his wife wearing a Mark Sanchez jersey on his arm. If that doesn't prove he thought Sanchez was a franchise player, I don't know what does. He eventually had it changed but still counts. You're busted, Rex.
Ravens win boring Thursday Night Football game
The Ravens crushed the Dolphins, 40-0, despite losing quarterback Joe Flacco to a really dirty hit late in the first half. The game also featured Ndamukong Suh trying to chokeslam Ryan Mallett, a stray cat strolling through the field and Steve Smith threatening to whoop Michael Irvin's ass. I guess it wasn't so boring.
Ranking every NBA jersey
This is good but Washington, Charlotte and Golden State deserved better.
Veronika Obeng stars in Second Wives Club, which I've never seen but may start watching now because of Veronika. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
The problem with pink sports jerseys
Milwaukee favorite Mallory Edens makes a good point about pink jerseys.
Big problems for my second favorite cereal
Kellogg's Corn Pops is changing its box after the design was deemed racist.
Everyone is mad at Madonna
Posing with armed police in a controversial war zone ... probably not the best idea.
Not even close
T-Pain says an elderly woman thought he and his friends were The New Day https://t.co/iWUxA4kY1e pic.twitter.com/71mcH6PYvJ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2017
I feel bad for this girl's feet
Meet the woman who ran 26 miles in 3-inch stiletto heels: https://t.co/RtuQiSQV3N pic.twitter.com/HJufZ414yq— Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) October 26, 2017
Too much photoshop
Plus-size models share eye-opening before and after photos to prove just how deceptive Photoshop can be https://t.co/8q95vfJVZw pic.twitter.com/n4VFx97LKB— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) October 26, 2017
Odds & Ends
The Tom Brady Edition Astro Martin is so worth $360,000 ... When looking for a head coach, always interview more than one person ... More insider info on the Barstool-ESPN split ... Tom Verducci has a good piece on why the Yankees fired Joe Girardi ... High school is too young for marriage, no matter how much it helps the football team ... Crickets should never be consumed at a sporting event ... Odell Beckham is cozying up with Nick Young's ex ... This piece on 'Hollywood after Harvey Weinstein' looks good, but it's looking like James Toback is a bigger scumbag than Weinstein ... The best Halloween pranks of all time.
Blake Griffin, game winner
GAME. pic.twitter.com/VF2snjW4Oh— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 27, 2017
Three bounces and in
Incredible 46yd FG by South Alabama, ball hits just about everything: #FunBelt #JagNation pic.twitter.com/CtEnmYnG08— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 27, 2017
If only they were magic healing stickers
.@gordonhayward's cast gets decorated by his daughter 🙏 (via @robynmhayward / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/3QrgUGBJaT— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2017
Sacramento welcomes back Boogie Cousins
Huge ovation for DeMarcus Cousins when he was announced in the starting lineups pic.twitter.com/PMgrQFgcAi— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) October 27, 2017
Scott Weiland would've turned 50 today
