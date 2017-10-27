Friday's Hot Clicks: Veronika Obeng; Rex Ryan Takes Shot at Mark Sanchez

In Friday's Hot Clicks, Rex Ryan has some interesting comments about Mark Sanchez. Plus a look at the lovely Veronika Obeng. 

By Andy Gray
October 27, 2017

Rex Ryan has some interesting thoughts on Mark Sanchez

Rex Ryan spoke with ESPN's Rich Cimini about the Jets quarterback situation and had this to say about Mark Sanchez: "With Sanchez, I knew he wasn't going to be a franchise quarterback, but I thought he'd be good enough to win with," before describing him as "OK." So I know I'm a lunatic Patriots fan but I have to call BS on Ryan. After all, he got a tattoo of his wife wearing a Mark Sanchez jersey on his arm. If that doesn't prove he thought Sanchez was a franchise player, I don't know what does. He eventually had it changed but still counts. You're busted, Rex.

Ravens win boring Thursday Night Football game

The Ravens crushed the Dolphins, 40-0, despite losing quarterback Joe Flacco to a really dirty hit late in the first half. The game also featured Ndamukong Suh trying to chokeslam Ryan Mallett, a stray cat strolling through the field and Steve Smith threatening to whoop Michael Irvin's ass. I guess it wasn't so boring.

Ranking every NBA jersey

This is good but Washington, Charlotte and Golden State deserved better.

Veronika Obeng: Lovely Lady of the Day
Gary James :: @garydrj/Instagram
Veronika Obeng stars in Second Wives Club, which I've never seen but may start watching now because of Veronika. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The problem with pink sports jerseys

Milwaukee favorite Mallory Edens makes a good point about pink jerseys.

Big problems for my second favorite cereal 

Kellogg's Corn Pops is changing its box after the design was deemed racist. 

Everyone is mad at Madonna 

Posing with armed police in a controversial war zone ... probably not the best idea.

Not even close

I feel bad for this girl's feet

Too much photoshop

Odds & Ends

The Tom Brady Edition Astro Martin is so worth $360,000 ... When looking for a head coach, always interview more than one person ... More insider info on the Barstool-ESPN split ... Tom Verducci has a good piece on why the Yankees fired Joe Girardi ... High school is too young for marriage, no matter how much it helps the football team ... Crickets should never be consumed at a sporting event ... Odell Beckham is cozying up with Nick Young's ex ... This piece on 'Hollywood after Harvey Weinstein' looks good, but it's looking like James Toback is a bigger scumbag than Weinstein ... The best Halloween pranks of all time.

Blake Griffin, game winner

Three bounces and in

If only they were magic healing stickers

Sacramento welcomes back Boogie Cousins

Scott Weiland would've turned 50 today

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

