1. It's always fun and noteworthy when something happens at a WWE event that isn't part of the script. This was the case last night when a guy decided to propose to his girlfriend during Monday Night Raw while Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, was cutting a promo. Given that Heyman is either the best or second-best mic worker in the history of pro wrestling (along with The Rock), it was no surprise that he was able to handle the situation brilliantly while making sure everyone know it was still his time.

As the crowd started chanting, "SHE SAID YES, SHE SAID YES," over and over, Heyman surveyed the scene and then did his thing.

2. If loving Troll LeBron is wrong, I don't want to be right. The King basically took over New York City for the past 48 hours, knocking the Knicks players and organization, getting into skirmishes and riding the subway like a commoner. Then he made sure to twist the knife into the Big Apple this morning after helping the Cavs erase a 23-point second half deficit to come away with a 104-101 win last night.

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

3. Speaking of great taunting, Joel Embiid did a great job playing with the the Clippers crowd by telling them DeAndre Jordan was "going home" after the Sixers center got him fouled out of last night's game.

Embiid fouls out DeAndre Jordan, walks up to taunting Clips fan and says: “Guess where he’s going? Home! He’s going home.” pic.twitter.com/PyGz5774wi — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 14, 2017

4. I guess this can be called a case of taunting, as well. Warriors coach Steve Kerr now does a bit in his pregame press conferences with the media in which he gives them the lineup news for that night's game and then does an activity so the reporters can tweet the news. Last week he cut his finger nails. Last night, he played with a Rubik's Cube.

Steve Kerr still got jokes 😅 breaking out the Rubik's cube after the Steph news pic.twitter.com/3dZz2w66P9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 14, 2017

5. ESPN's Mike Patrick and Tommy Tuberville got caught on the good old "hot mic" saying some NSFW things while calling Saturday's Oklahoma State-Iowa State game.

6. Memo to Broncos wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders: You might not want to tweet this the day after your team loses, 41-16.

Last year RT @ESanders_10: If you think malcom butler shut me down.. child please!! My 2 year old son ... https://t.co/j0aLTjrsi7 — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) November 13, 2017

8. Jimmy Kimmel turned 50 yesterday and in honor of the big occasion, his staff put together a special edition of Mean Tweets.

BONUS ITEM: If you're a wrestling fan who hasn't yet listened to the latest Something To Wrestle With podcast on Bret Hart, carve out 5 hours of your day and do so. It is tremendous.