Friday's Hot Clicks: Cheerleader Kayleigh; 'Slippery Stairs' is the best game show on TV

In Friday's Hot Clicks, we discover the best game show on TV today.

By Andy Gray
December 01, 2017

My new favorite game show

Sure, I should lead Hot Clicks with the Cowboys getting their mojo back against the Redskins or Tiger Woods opening-round score of 69 in his return to the PGA Tour. But then I saw this clip of Slippery Stairs, a Japanese game show where contestants try to climb up a set of lubed-up steps. It's my second favorite foreign TV show, after Naked Attraction. And if you don't know what Naked Attraction is, watch this clip.

The worst pizza ever made

Calling something "the worst pizza ever made" is a strong statement. I am fully aware of that. But take a look at this Swedish Christmas pizza and tell me I'm wrong. I dare you.

Grayson Allen leads Duke past Indiana, tries to find postgame romance on Tinder

Shooters are gonna shoot, whether on the basketball court or a dating app. 

Cheerleader of the Week: Kayleigh (Oregon Ducks)
1 of 32

It's been a while since we featured a cheerleader as LLOD and as luck would have it, I just got a bunch of pics of Kayleigh from Oregon. She gets today's honors (click for full-size gallery).

Bill Belichick, Mic'd Up

Whether you like him or hate him, Bill Belichick is fascinating to watch.

New rivalry alert: John Cena vs. Ford

It is on (between their lawyers, at least). 

Drama with the Cavs

This was pretty obvious but can now be confirmed: Not all the Cavs wanted Dwyane Wade to join the team. And LeBron James doesn't seem to care at all.

Aaron Donald is better than everyone

Lane Kiffin reads Hot Clicks

Everyone is making fun of Tennessee these days

Odds & Ends

The Gronkowski family are no strangers to breaking tables ... The Blue Jays fired broadcaster Greg Zaun following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct ... Breaking down Rick Pitino's $36 million lawsuit against Louisville ... Tiger Woods shot a 69 in his return and everyone made the same bad joke ... Quite an odd choice of halftime entertainment during the Pelicans-Timberwolves game ... Six playoff questions heading into the last weekend of the college football season ... Every NFL franchise's greatest player of the Super Bowl era ... The 19 best bathtub views on earth ... Here are the best TVs you can purchase right now ... The best and worst Survivor winners of all time.

Happy Tiger. Angry Tiger.

Conor McGregor's car is fancier than yours and mine

Meet the Seahawks official wildlife control office

Best news bloopers of November

Inside Job

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters