Sure, I should lead Hot Clicks with the Cowboys getting their mojo back against the Redskins or Tiger Woods opening-round score of 69 in his return to the PGA Tour. But then I saw this clip of Slippery Stairs, a Japanese game show where contestants try to climb up a set of lubed-up steps. It's my second favorite foreign TV show, after Naked Attraction. And if you don't know what Naked Attraction is, watch this clip.

Calling something "the worst pizza ever made" is a strong statement. I am fully aware of that. But take a look at this Swedish Christmas pizza and tell me I'm wrong. I dare you.

Shooters are gonna shoot, whether on the basketball court or a dating app.

Whether you like him or hate him, Bill Belichick is fascinating to watch.

It is on (between their lawyers, at least).

This was pretty obvious but can now be confirmed: Not all the Cavs wanted Dwyane Wade to join the team. And LeBron James doesn't seem to care at all.

Wade Phillips was asked which player has surprised him the most this season. His answer: "Aaron Donald. Because he's better than everybody, and I didn't know he was better than everybody. I thought he was good, but I didn't know he was better than everybody." — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 1, 2017

Lane Kiffin is having a great week on social media: Hot Clicks | https://t.co/YBlBlNB3Ra Andy come Saturday to #thefaU https://t.co/G1BoM65LaL — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 30, 2017

Sorry, @Vol_Football, Ace called this press conference to announce he would not be the new head coach at Tennessee and he will be staying with our K9 Unit. pic.twitter.com/gUObgXGVO4 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 30, 2017

Angry Tiger IS BACK 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TRhVa3hRly — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) November 30, 2017

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA drives away from court, saying ‘Come and get me’ pic.twitter.com/ee41k2WYwK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 30, 2017

