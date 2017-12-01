Traina Thoughts: Desmond Howard Perfectly Summed Up Tennesse's S---show

Watch ESPN's Desmond Howard pull no punches on the Tennessee football program

By Jimmy Traina
December 01, 2017

1. The embarrassing Tennessee football coaching circus took another turn on Friday, with athletic director John Currie getting axed as the school turns its attention to Washington State's Mike Leach to fill the vacancy. With candidate after candidate turning down the job this week, ESPN's Desmond Howard used one hell of an analogy to describe what has been going on in Knoxville the past several days, saying, "If you have a child, if you've been around kids, they have this one incident where they have a massive poop in their diaper, coming out the sides, it reeks, you can be at home, you can be in public, it's just as nasty as it can be no matter where you are. I think you can draw a parralell to what's happening at Tennessee to that situation because it stinks and it's very messy."

The poopy diaper comparison is nothing, though, compared to this dagger.

2. This weke's Off The Board podcast features a fun interview with Rams linebacker Connor Barwin, who pulled the curtain back on some funny locker room stories (He once blinded -- sort of -- a teammate with an Icy Hot prank and Brian Cushing used to throw up before every game), weighed on whether L.A. has "Rams fever," discussed Josh Gordon's old habit of doing shots and ripping bong hits before a game and much more. You can find quotes here and listen to the show below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

3. Tough spot for Justin Verlander here. As of this writing, he still hasn't answered this question from his wife, Kate Upton.

4. J.J. Watt showed off his nasty knee surgery scar today.

5. This story from The Rock about catching Hulk Hogan's headband as a kid is pretty awesome.

6. Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis was on the Tonight Show Thursday and Jimmy Fallon was blown away to discover that Porzingis' sneaker are basically the width of Fallon's torso.

7. LeBron did this last night.

At 32 years old, with a ton of games under his belt, he is not slowing down at all.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: These are my three Sunday picks I gave out on this week's Off The Board: Giants +9, Colts +9.5 and 49ers +3.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters