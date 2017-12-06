Report: Ronda Rousey Finishing Deal To Join WWE

Ronda Rousey is reportedly finalizing a deal to make the jump from UFC to WWE.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 06, 2017

Ronda Rousey is finalizing a deal to join the WWE, Martin Rogers of USA Today reports.

There have been rumors about the UFC star making the transition to the squared circle, and appearances like the one she had in September, when she got into a stare down with Charlotte Flair and challenged her, saying, "You name the time, you name the place," have fanned the flames about a possible move.

Rousey started her career 12-0, becoming arguably the sports biggest star thanks to her dominance. She went into her fight with Holly Holm holding the Women's Bantamweight Title, but she was defeated in the second round. Rousey's next and final fight in the UFC came on Dec. 30, 2016, when Amanda Nunes defeated her in the first round.

Rogers adds that Rousey has been working out at the WWE's High Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

