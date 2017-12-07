Smooth Operator

John Goehrke was just another college student watching the Super Bowl when he saw Genie Bouchard's post "I knew Atlanta would win" tweet after the Falcons went up 21-3. So he asked for a date if the Patriots came back and won. They did, and the two went on a date to a Nets game. Well, it appears the two stayed in touch because they went out again last night. Bouchard is also a SI Swimsuit model and my sources tell me the couple are in love and may elope. Just kidding! My sources didn't return my email but I'll keep you posted.

I'm confused

Paul Lapointe is one of several candidates for the vacant position of U.S. Soccer Federation president and has some thoughts on the "media sector that tarnishes the sport." Alexi Lalas tried to find out more specifics, and things got weird.

My new favorite sports story

Rafael Palmeiro, age 53, is attempting a MLB comeback.

Texas native Stormi Michelle describes herself as a "basic little redneck queen" who loves "anything to do with the outdoors, from hunting, fishing, or mudding to boating, being on beaches or lakes, and taking long walks in the park." She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

College football bowl entertainment rankings

We ranked all the bowls in order of watchability, and it's okay to skip the Independence Bowl.

It's happening!

Ronda Rousey is finalizing a deal to join WWE.

I used to like Blake Griffin

His choice of women has made me think otherwise.

102-0

A Montana high school girls basketball game gave us the biggest blowout of 2017.

Love this bobblehead

We believe this is Joe Thornton. He is walking around downtown San Jose and doesn’t give ONE HELL.



Get the bobblehead in a ticket pack: https://t.co/71BrL1leOG pic.twitter.com/shNJTdKoTY — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 6, 2017

One way to watch the game

There is a guy driving around Atlanta with a working TV strapped to his Hummer. He is playing the SEC Championship Game over and over. #ItJustMeansMore #SECChamps pic.twitter.com/AQCe8PPKTL — DAWGS MAN, DAWGS (@ENOUGHSENOUGH24) December 6, 2017

Yum?

Japanese company selling a $3,450 Bento Box with 4.5kg of Wagyu beef https://t.co/8OmP3QqTMy — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 7, 2017

Odds & Ends

If you're a wrestling fan, read Justin Barrasso's weekly news and notes column ... I'm excited for "neutral athletes" at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea ... Congrats to this Alabama student who now has to wear a Christmas tree around campus ... Warren Moon has been sued for sexual harassment ... Brooklyn Beckham got another tattoo so he can be just like his dad ... Abby Wambach is determined to find the teens who vandalized her car ... Victor Oladipo did his best Willie Mays Hayes impression ... James Dolan may have known about Harvey Weinstein's shadiness ... Margot Robbie defended Tonya Harding and says she was "villainized" by the media ... The Wendy's Twitter account has some thoughts on the top TV shows and movies of the year ...

Everybody's getting a bike!

That moment when everybody finds out they’re getting a bike from the #Chargers... pic.twitter.com/piQmy13fEa — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 5, 2017

Clippers pay tribute to Jamal Crawford

The @LAClippers pay tribute to Jamal Crawford in his return to L.A.! #ThisIsWhyWePlay



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/sxeWV5DjZb — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2017

Best golf shots of 2017

New TV Show I'm kind of excited about

It's called NFL Football Fanatic and it debuts on the USA Network on Jan. 1 at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT.