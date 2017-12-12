Quickly
- Duck Duck Goose! Home runs! Potato sack races! The NFL finally allowed their players to have some fun with their touchdown celebrations this year, and these were our favorites.
If there’s one thing the NFL got right in 2017, it was letting the players finally have fun again. Thanks to the relaxation of the league’s rules, players were allowed to celebrate touchdowns using the ball as a prop or in group demonstrations, giving rise to an incredibly creative array of dances, bits and jokes all season long. There are still a few weeks left in the season, but as the year closes, let’s revisit the 10 best celebrations of 2017.
Eagles' walkoff home run
Going, going, gone: This celebration is a real, well, home run.
TORREY SMITH TO THE HOUSE!— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017
He knocks this celebration out of the park. 😂 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/s3fhjap6K5
Vikings “Duck Duck Goose”
Or as they call it in Minnesota, “Duck Duck Gray Duck.” But this is a great one no matter what you call it.
Duck. Duck. GOOSE. 😂 #SKOL#MINvsCHI pic.twitter.com/qAEVS1ORXg— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2017
Le’Veon Bell bench press
Bell totally lifts, bro.
.@L_Bell26 runs it in for a @steelers TOUCHDOWN!— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2017
And then does a few reps on the bench press 🏋️😂#HereWeGo #PITvsDET pic.twitter.com/6yVMojCRDh
Chiefs potato sack race
Travis Kelce’s joy at winning this “race” is what makes it great.
FIRST: Watch @Tkelce haul in the TD.— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2017
NEXT: Watch him win the @chiefs potato sack race
Incredible. 😂😂😂 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/blqHMNZUBN
Eagles bowling
This would’ve been even better if the Eagles had set up a 7-10 split or something.
Then Alshon returned the favor with a strike of his own.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/H2qixx4XYy— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2017
Texans relay race
If someone had done the Usain Bolt celebration at the end, this would’ve been the year’s best.
Come for the @millertime_6 TD...— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 19, 2017
Stay for the relay race celebration! pic.twitter.com/nC8vapEUU4
Steelers wrestling pin
I’m honestly amazed we don’t get more wrestling-related celebrations. Looking at you, Rob Gronkowski.
The @steelers going even deeper into their Celebration Playbook 😎 #NFLCelebrations (cc: @WWE) pic.twitter.com/yNFGZ55p9I— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 5, 2017
Packers bobsled
In which Green Bay feels the rhythm and the rhyme.
🎶 Green Bay we have a bobsled team 🎶#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7mBT7Bt9t7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2017
Vikings leap frog
Minnesota’s really good at this whole “celebrating touchdowns with kids’ games” thing.
It's an @athielen19 TD...— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2017
And the @vikings go LEAP FROG in the end zone 😂 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/0IN5On34l4
Eagles electric slide
Okay, this isn’t a touchdown celebration, and the interception that prompted the dancing was ultimately overturned. But still: This is a remarkable and hilarious display of incredible disrespect that I couldn’t leave off this list, score or no score.
You gotta feel it— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2017
It's electric#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wmmWhX0RE7
BONUS: CFL team limbos
A+ touchdown celebration from the CFL. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TgIGTlV3hw— ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2017
Sure, they're not an NFL team, but the Ottawa Redblacks make this list because of just how good and creative this celebration was. Shouts to Canada.