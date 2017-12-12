The Best NFL Touchdown Celebrations of 2017

  • Duck Duck Goose! Home runs! Potato sack races! The NFL finally allowed their players to have some fun with their touchdown celebrations this year, and these were our favorites.
By Jon Tayler
December 12, 2017

If there’s one thing the NFL got right in 2017, it was letting the players finally have fun again. Thanks to the relaxation of the league’s rules, players were allowed to celebrate touchdowns using the ball as a prop or in group demonstrations, giving rise to an incredibly creative array of dances, bits and jokes all season long. There are still a few weeks left in the season, but as the year closes, let’s revisit the 10 best celebrations of 2017.

Eagles' walkoff home run

Going, going, gone: This celebration is a real, well, home run.

Vikings “Duck Duck Goose”

Or as they call it in Minnesota, “Duck Duck Gray Duck.” But this is a great one no matter what you call it.

Le’Veon Bell bench press

Bell totally lifts, bro.

Chiefs potato sack race

Travis Kelce’s joy at winning this “race” is what makes it great.

Eagles bowling

This would’ve been even better if the Eagles had set up a 7-10 split or something.

Texans relay race

If someone had done the Usain Bolt celebration at the end, this would’ve been the year’s best.

Steelers wrestling pin

I’m honestly amazed we don’t get more wrestling-related celebrations. Looking at you, Rob Gronkowski.

Packers bobsled

In which Green Bay feels the rhythm and the rhyme.

Vikings leap frog

Minnesota’s really good at this whole “celebrating touchdowns with kids’ games” thing.

Eagles electric slide

Okay, this isn’t a touchdown celebration, and the interception that prompted the dancing was ultimately overturned. But still: This is a remarkable and hilarious display of incredible disrespect that I couldn’t leave off this list, score or no score.

BONUS: CFL team limbos

Sure, they're not an NFL team, but the Ottawa Redblacks make this list because of just how good and creative this celebration was. Shouts to Canada.

