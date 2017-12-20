Former BFF Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas finally made up and I didn't expect it to be so emotional

It's 6:11 a.m. right now. My dog is cuddled up next to me and my wife is showering. This is what 6:11 a.m. looks like at Casa Gray. Only this time, I am nearly in tears watching the Magic Johnson-Isiah Thomas reunion. Powerful stuff, and I don't really like either of them. Now they each need to apologize for these Miami Vice outfits they wore in this 1985 photo.

NBA dance teams are so much better when they're over 55

Milwaukee's Bucks Grand Dancers, which consists of men and women over the age of 55, showed off their moves during a rendition of Cardi B's hit Bodak Yellow. Of course, I'm still partial to the Miami Heat Golden Oldies, who let our SI Swimsuit models join their practice a couple years ago.

Kyle O'Quinn loves Bar Mitzvahs

First off, can't blame him. They are fun. Also, this is my favorite random sports story of 2017.

Ali Lee: Lovely Lady of the Day Muse Publishing Muse Publishing Muse Publishing @therealalilee/Instagram Muse Publishing @therealalilee/Instagram Muse Publishing Muse Publishing @therealalilee/Instagram @therealalilee/Instagram Muse Publishing @therealalilee/Instagram Muse Publishing Muse Publishing @therealalilee/Instagram Muse Publishing Muse Publishing Muse Publishing 1 of 19 Advertisement

It's been a while since I featured a model/singer, but Ali Lee is here to fill that void. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Then I get the peanut butter, rub on my groin and all of a sudden, I start playing again

Twitter would basically explode if Jaromir Jagr had said this in 2017.

Damian Lillard confronts fan who made homophobic comment at him

More athletes should take a stand in situations like this.

10 most incredible supercars of 2017

Here's a bunch of cars you and I can never afford!

Hot Clicks Giveaway

I got my dad the perfect gift for the holidays - a new briefcase from Gifts for Good, and he loves it (I couldn't wait until Christmas). Can you blame him? Each premium leather briefcase features two large interior sections, one small front pocket, and an adjustable shoulder strap.​ Best of all, Gifts for Good has it set up so that every purchase of the briefcase provides 50 days of schooling for a child in Honduras. Seriously. I have three briefcases to give away and I'll send to the 50th, 150th and 250th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) a compliment about Bill Belichick. The more sincere, the better. Please make the subject line "Gifts for Good." ​

Status: single

This seems very sexual for chess

The World Chess Championships just released their new logo and THIS is what they came up with 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/40tkyTM6sG — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 19, 2017

As someone who loves to vacuum, this offends me

I'm looking to buy a new vacuum and I noticed none of the vacuums come with photos of men vacuuming. So I kept looking. I've now looked at probably three dozen models on Amazon. Not one man vacuuming. pic.twitter.com/Lb4jUWcq2q — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) December 19, 2017

Odds & Ends

Our good friend Jimmy Traina has re-ranked the NFL announce crews now that the season is about over ... Here are the Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC ... Miami Marlins fans laid into Derek Jeter during a town hall meeting ... Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is out four months after an incident with a bull ... Yasiel Puig had an interesting day on Tuesday ... Will Smith is producing a biopic about Michael Jordan's MLB career ... Congrats to Geno Auriemma on his 1,000th career victory ... My good friend Tom, who knows way too much about music, listed his top 50 albums of the year ... This mom destroyed her elf on a shelf ... The Oceans 8 trailer looks pretty good ... A woman in Indiana was charged $350 for leaving a negative hotel review.

Giannis for the win

Kiss Cam proposal

Yoooo he put the finger on her lips, had his buddy ready with the ring, and threw his hat 😫



10/10 Kiss Cam proposal pic.twitter.com/PKWFOte65E — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 19, 2017

Matt Ryan is not pleased (NSFW)

hot mic hot mic hot mic pic.twitter.com/12xm3wXLC4 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) December 19, 2017

SI Swimsuit's Camille Kostek can't stop dancing after Patriots win

Birdsong

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.