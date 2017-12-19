The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2018 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night. The rosters are determined by voting from fans, players and coaches, with each type of voting counting for one-third of the final rosters.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell led all players in fan voting—most of which took place over Twitter—while Patriots quarterback Tom Brady came in second, followed by Steelers wideout Antoinio Brown and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Pittsburgh led all teams with eight selections, highlighted by Bell, Ben Roethlisberger, kicker Chris Boswell and linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a season-ending spinal injury in Week 13.

The Saints and Eagles led the NFC with four selections each. The Browns, Jets, Packers, Colts and Bears did not have any players selected. It's the third straight season that no Bears players have been voted into the Pro Bowl.

A number of notable duos from the same team were selected. Both of the AFC's starting cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, are from the Jaguars, while the Rams had their kicker (Greg Zuerlein), punter (Johnny Hekker) and return specialist (Pharoh Cooper) all selected to start.

The game will take place on Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla. It's the second consecutive year the league's version of an All-Star game will take place in Florida after being held in Hawaii for the majority of its history.

It's also the second straight year the game will follow the AFC vs. NFC format. The NFL, which has seen viewership for the Pro Bowl decline steadily in recent years, experimented with conference-less teams in 2015 and 2016. Both the AFC and NFC will have two "Legend" captains, one for offense and one for defense. The AFC's captains will be LaDanian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor, while Warrick Dunn and Derrick Brooks will lead the NFC squad.

Because the game takes place the week before the Super Bowl, any player on the roster whose team reaches the Super Bowl will have to be replaced. A number of star players have also voluntarily declined to play in the game due to injury concerns.

See the full rosters below.

* indicates a starter

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers

Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots

Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders

Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Defense

Defensive end: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans, Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens

Inside/Middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens, Ryan Shazier, Steelers

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers

Free safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens

Strong safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tigans

Kicker: Chris Boswell*, Steelers

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints



Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Running back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints

Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins

Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings

Inside/middle linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions

Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams

Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams

Special teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals