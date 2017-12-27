Getty Images

There has to be more to the James Harrison story

Two days after being cut by the Steelers, James Harrison is now a member of the New England Patriots (and already making "Tom Brady is old" jokes on Instagram). Pittsburgh fans are mad and I don't blame them. Peter King wrote about the move today and I'm very intrigued by this line: "We can assume there’s something under the surface here. I just don’t know what it is." Hopefully we'll find out soon.

When college football coaches make bad decisions

A fake punt on 4th-and-18 in the first quarter? What are you thinking, Rod Carey?

G-Leaguers kicked off plane after blanket dispute

I'd be soooooo angry if I were one of these players, especially on Christmas.

This is not the best week to have to work but hopefully Jordan Ozuna can brighten up your morning. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Vote on the best play of 2017

Will it be Julian Edelman's logic-defying catch? Sergio Garcia's winning putt at The Masters? LeBron's alley-oop to himself? Vote on the best play of 2017.

Important: Butt-enlarging procedures on the rise

I still can't believe women have plastic surgery to increase the size of their butt but it's happening significantly more than even a decade ago.

No. Please No.

There are talks of a Mad About You revival.

Coach Pop makes good point

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked why he thinks it’s important to give back to the community: “Because we’re rich as hell and we don’t need it all, and other people need it. Then, you’re an a-- if you don’t give it. Pretty simple.” — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) December 27, 2017

R.I.P.

'There may not be a more loved Toronto Maple Leaf nor a former player who loved them as much back' https://t.co/KupZBFk3mJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2017

Smoking used to be so cool

This Day In 1960: Eagles win title. Chuck Bednarik celebrates with a cigar and a cigarette (📷 by Herb Scharfman/SI) pic.twitter.com/AuYefINWg0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 26, 2017

Odds & Ends

A group of graduating Texas football walk-ons said goodbye with a Nickelback-influenced video ... The XFL may have its first big name, if they pay him right ... You seldom hear a NFL player call his teammate a "cancer" but here we are ... LaVar Ball got a great Christmas present from his son Lonzo ... A complete look at the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17 ... I had no idea Giannis Antetokounmpo has a younger brother who is already huge ... Help us choose the best game of 2017 ... Here's a look at how children celebrated Christmas 100+ years ago ... Whatever newspaper editor did this should be fired ASAP ... A Florida man was arrested for punching an ATM that gave him too much money ... Here's what happens when you steal from a hotel room.

Two amazing Christmas videos you should watch right now

A high school student with size 13 feet had been wearing size 10 shoes. When word spread his kicks were too small, his classmates surprised him with two early Christmas presents. pic.twitter.com/L65pxN6SCb — RAC (@ractvshift) December 22, 2017

Everybody know I love Shanquis and that he loves the WWE, so it was only right I got him a belt for Christmas 🎄😊 pic.twitter.com/jPLlCWOWuZ — Charles Thompson Jr (@cttjr3) December 22, 2017

Meet the Spincredible Hulk of Major League Dreidel

Kris Bryant is the best son-in-law

We can never say thank you enough for all the sacrifices you have made. Merry Christmas mom💛 pic.twitter.com/Bf24cZFjgp — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) December 26, 2017

For the win!

The Grizzlies tied the game with 0.6 seconds left



Tyson Chandler was not pleased



So he won the game with this dunk 🔥 😮pic.twitter.com/gfCIkqPyLz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2017

It's a boy!

The Pistons' Langston Galloway and his wife doing the gender reveal right 🚼



(via @LukeKennard5) pic.twitter.com/IzeS56B1hR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon gets blanket from fan

One happy dog

