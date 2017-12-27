Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Jordan Ozuna; Pittsburgh Hero James Harrison Joins the Enemy

In Wednesday's Hot Clicks, we look at the bizarre James Harrison situation. 

By Andy Gray
December 27, 2017
Getty Images

There has to be more to the James Harrison story

Two days after being cut by the Steelers, James Harrison is now a member of the New England Patriots (and already making "Tom Brady is old" jokes on Instagram). Pittsburgh fans are mad and I don't blame them. Peter King wrote about the move today and I'm very intrigued by this line: "We can assume there’s something under the surface here. I just don’t know what it is." Hopefully we'll find out soon.

When college football coaches make bad decisions

A fake punt on 4th-and-18 in the first quarter? What are you thinking, Rod Carey?

G-Leaguers kicked off plane after blanket dispute

I'd be soooooo angry if I were one of these players, especially on Christmas.

Jordan Ozuna: Lovely Lady of the Day
This is not the best week to have to work but hopefully Jordan Ozuna can brighten up your morning. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Vote on the best play of 2017

Will it be Julian Edelman's logic-defying catch? Sergio Garcia's winning putt at The Masters? LeBron's alley-oop to himself? Vote on the best play of 2017

Important: Butt-enlarging procedures on the rise

I still can't believe women have plastic surgery to increase the size of their butt but it's happening significantly more than even a decade ago.

No. Please No.

There are talks of a Mad About You revival.

Coach Pop makes good point

R.I.P. 

Smoking used to be so cool

Odds & Ends

A group of graduating Texas football walk-ons said goodbye with a Nickelback-influenced video ... The XFL may have its first big name, if they pay him right ... You seldom hear a NFL player call his teammate a "cancer" but here we are ... LaVar Ball got a great Christmas present from his son Lonzo ... A complete look at the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17 ... I had no idea Giannis Antetokounmpo has a younger brother who is already huge ... Help us choose the best game of 2017 ... Here's a look at how children celebrated Christmas 100+ years ago ... Whatever newspaper editor did this should be fired ASAP ... A Florida  man was arrested for punching an ATM that gave him too much money ... Here's what happens when you steal from a hotel room.

Two amazing Christmas videos you should watch right now

Meet the Spincredible Hulk of Major League Dreidel

Kris Bryant is the best son-in-law

For the win!

It's a boy!

Malcolm Brogdon gets blanket from fan

One happy dog

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

