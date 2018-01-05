Friday's Hot Clicks; Moon Maison; Aaron Rodgers Dating Yet Another Celebrity?

In Friday's Hot Clicks, we look at Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's rumored relationship.

By Andy Gray
January 05, 2018
Getty Images, Ben Watts/SI

New couple alert!

Aaron Rodgers may have spent most of this season on the injury shelf, but his personal life is getting plenty of reps. After splitting from Olivia Munn in April, Rodgers has been connected to SI Swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach, gold medal winner Lindsay Vonn and ex-Harvard soccer player Marie Margolius. Another rumor has emerged and it's a good one. Rodgers is now dating Danica Patrick. No idea if this is true but it's a good excuse to bust out Danica's SI Swimsuit photos.

Terrell Owens is heated

I never watch MTV's The Challenge but Terrell Owens is was a contestant this season and had some choice words for the show's producers over his elimination.

Joe Thornton loses chunk of beard in fight

I've seen a lot of hockey fights. I've never seen someone's beard be the loser.

Moon Maison: Lovely Lady of the Day
Joey Wright
@moonmaison/Instagram
Joey Wright
@moonmaison/Instagram
@moonmaison/Instagram
Joey Wright
@moonmaison/Instagram
@moonmaison/Instagram
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
@moonmaison/Instagram
Joey Wright
Joey Wright


Moon Maison is known as the "World's Sexiest Life Coach," and I don't know any life coaches so I'm okay with that claim. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).  

This is why you don't bet on horses

This is such a bad beat. I would never stop thinking about it.

Paging all Roseanne fans

EW has a great behind-the-scenes look at the show's revival.

World's first underwater band

Danish music can get weird.

Cincinnati gets its Buffalo wings

No thanks

Odds & Ends

Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran seems totally normal and calm at all times​ ... Not exactly surprised at the news that Stephen Jackson loves getting high ... Retired linebacker Aaron Maybin is helping get heat in Baltimore schools ... Katie Nolan is already testing ESPN's new politics policy by calling President Trump stupid  ... Here's a really good feature on Saints star rookie Alvin Kamara ... I love this woman who celebrated her 100th birthday at a Spurs game ... Mike Trout is such a weather nerd ... Looking back at the last decade of UGA-Alabama. Also, SI writers have made their National Championship picks ... Diddy needed attention so he changed his name for the 500th time.

This save was ridiculous

Jaylen Brown dunks in the snow

Great strike

Is Usher really worth that much?

Best son ever

This video made me happy

 

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

