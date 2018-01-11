John W. McDonough

Kevin Durant's best SI photos

During the second quarter of last night's game against the Clippers, Kevin Durant became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points. I never thought Durant would leave Oklahoma City after his amazing MVP speech in 2014, though his decision to join Golden State made more sense after reading this great Lee Jenkins article. Anyhow, SI has been covering Durant since his high school days; here are our best photos of the Warriors All-Star.

Fat trick > Hat trick

Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk is a hero in Carolina, especially among those who like fast food. Faulk's second period goal against Tampa Bay activated all three of the team's food promotions, meaning fans get free food from Moe's, Papa John's and Bojangles. Carolina would go onto lose by a goal, but everyone's a winner when there's a "Fat trick."

Floyd Mayweather discusses #MeToo movement

I can't tell if he's trying to get attention or is just really clueless.

I'm so jealous of Tyler Seguin

I've had a crush on Summer Rae forever!

When you gotta go...

Congrats to Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick on the worst-timed bathroom trip in sports history.

I don't even have a joke for this one

IKEA is now offering a discount to pregnant women who pee on their ad.

Browns fans do some good

The Browns Parade raised $17,157 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which equates to 68,628 meals, according to their website. With perishable food donations included, over 70,000 meals will be provided thanks to the Parade. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 10, 2018

UCF has a challenge for Alabama

Excited for a hockey game on pink ice

These are not great

Guys, I have potentially terrible news. Let's hope to everything sacred that this ISN'T a first look at the NBA All-Star 2018 uniform template, but it appears to be at least a possibility 😟 (via hoopcity_dongdaemun on insta, h/t @Alphasialcool) https://t.co/lAvFvv89ZC pic.twitter.com/ibtbXVrC6T — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) January 10, 2018

Odds & Ends

The Georgia strength coach with the fun mustache is heading west to Oregon ... You could make a pretty good team out of the players Nick Saban has coached ... Blake Bortles gets no respect from his fellow NFL players ... Worst tattoo ever ... Great response by Olympic skater Adam Rippon on what it's like to be a gay athlete ... Still not sure how Washington failed to get a game-tying shot up last night ... Georgetown basketball is taking a stand against cell phones ... Diet Coke is getting a makeover ... Huma Abedin somehow still wants to stay married to Anthony Weiner. The first line of this story is a doozy ... An astronaut had to apologize for his fake news about space.

Rodney Hood is not pleased

Rodney Hood does not care about your phone 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/NT0B6nJgo0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2018

This was a nice moment

Earlier today, Texas announced star guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia.



Tonight, the Longhorns knocked off No. 16 TCU in double OT. pic.twitter.com/gksD11EcZV — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2018

Bad accent time

Good at basketball, bad at english accents 😂 pic.twitter.com/bLcaOinoZ3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2018

Still blows me away

Larry Bird’s behind the backboard shot – 1986 pic.twitter.com/Uc0W7nw5RY — Mood:Vintage (@moodvintage) January 11, 2018

Take the A Train

