Thursday's Hot Clicks: Lindsey Pelas; Kevin Durant Scores 20,000 Points, We Celebrate With Photos

In Thursday's Hot Clicks, we celebrate Kevin Durant on scoring his 20,000th point.

By Andy Gray
January 11, 2018
John W. McDonough

Kevin Durant's best SI photos

During the second quarter of last night's game against the Clippers, Kevin Durant became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points. I never thought Durant would leave Oklahoma City after his amazing MVP speech in 2014, though his decision to join Golden State made more sense after reading this great Lee Jenkins article. Anyhow, SI has been covering Durant since his high school days; here are our best photos of the Warriors All-Star.

Fat trick > Hat trick

Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk is a hero in Carolina, especially among those who like fast food. Faulk's second period goal against Tampa Bay activated all three of the team's food promotions, meaning fans get free food from Moe's, Papa John's and Bojangles. Carolina would go onto lose by a goal, but everyone's a winner when there's a "Fat trick."

Floyd Mayweather discusses #MeToo movement

I can't tell if he's trying to get attention or is just really clueless.

Lindsey Pelas: Lovely Lady of the Day
I love Lindsey Pelas. You love Lindsey Pelas. Everyone loves Lindsey Pelas. And seeing that I just got some fresh Lindsey Pelas pics, it only makes sense to make her LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

I'm so jealous of Tyler Seguin

I've had a crush on Summer Rae forever!

When you gotta go...

Congrats to Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick on the worst-timed bathroom trip in sports history.

I don't even have a joke for this one

IKEA is now offering a discount to pregnant women who pee on their ad.

Browns fans do some good

UCF has a challenge for Alabama

Excited for a hockey game on pink ice

These are not great

Odds & Ends

The Georgia strength coach with the fun mustache is heading west to Oregon ... You could make a pretty good team out of the players Nick Saban has coached ... Blake Bortles gets no respect from his fellow NFL players ... Worst tattoo ever ... Great response by Olympic skater Adam Rippon on what it's like to be a gay athlete ... Still not sure how Washington failed to get a game-tying shot up last night ... Georgetown basketball is taking a stand against cell phones ... Diet Coke is getting a makeover ... Huma Abedin somehow still wants to stay married to Anthony Weiner. The first line of this story is a doozy ... An astronaut had to apologize for his fake news about space.

Rodney Hood is not pleased

This was a nice moment

Bad accent time

Still blows me away

Take the A Train

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

