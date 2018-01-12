The Line: Analyzing The Lines And Picking NFL Divisional Round Winners

Breaking down the lines and prop bets for the NFL's four Divisional round playoff games.

By Jimmy Traina
January 12, 2018

Bettors have four NFL games to play this weekend and SI.com's The Line (also see on SI TV, available on Amazon Prime) you covered with full analysis of the lines, totals and prop bets.

Gambling expert Todd Fuhrman digs in deep to give you all the information you need to know for this week's slate, which features these four matchups:

Falcons -3 (-155)
Eagles 41 (+135)

Titans 48 (+650)
Patriots -13 (-1000)

Jaguars 41 (+280)
Steelers -7 (-360)

Saints 46.5 (+185)
Vikings -5 (-220)

Watch the show to get Fuhrman's picks as well his breakdown on a variety of props, including passing yards for Nick Foles, receiving yards for Julio Jones, completions for Blake Bortles and much more.

As for me, I'm taking the Falcons, Patriots, Jaguars and Saints. Good luck to all of you on your wagers.

