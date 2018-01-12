Friday's Hot Clicks: Chloe Crawford; Trevor Bauer Hits 117 MPH On Radar Gun

In Friday's Hot Clicks, we look at Trevor Bauer hitting 117 mph on radar gun.

By Andy Gray
January 12, 2018

Trevor Bauer has a cannon

Indians ace Trevor Bauer can throw a ball 117 miles per hour. Sure, he took a 10-step running start, jumped in the air, and used a tiny baseball, but it's still 117 miles per hour. The throw was part of Bauer's unorthodox offseason training regimen, which Lee Jenkins wrote about extensively in this 2011 profile. Now can we figure out how to make jump pitches with undersized baseballs a part of the game?

The KHL is never boring

I couldn't decide which KHL story to feature: The one where the teammates get into a huge brawl at a team dinner or this amazing dance routine the women busted out after their league's All-Star Game on Thursday. So I went with both.

If you're not cheating, you're not trying

An Ultrarunner was stripped of his titles after an investigation found him guilty of hiding in a Port-A-Potty during races.

Chloe Crawford: Lovely Lady of the Day
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Joey Wright
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Jaime Morton Hawley
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
Joey Wright
1 of 17

Advertisement

Chloe Crawford is an illusionist who was featured on Britain's Got Talent and currently is on stage with Criss Angel in Mindfreak Live! She is the first illusionist ever featured in Hot Clicks, and a damn good one (watch video at bottom of this column to see her in action). She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Here's a feel-good moment to get your day started

Don't leave Nebraska high schooler Kyle Kwarcinski open in three-point land. You'll regret it.

How much does an ad for this year's Super Bowl cost?

Safe to say we won't see a Hot Clicks commercial during this year's game.

This made Kyrie Irving happy

Start your 2018 NBA Draft research

Happy Birthday, Mary!

Odds & Ends

I never believed John Skipper's story for leaving ESPN, and now there's more evidence that something shady went down ... An Alabama assistant had his playbook stolen before the National Championship Game ... I like Chris Paul, but he's asking for trouble with this tweet ... This would be a good day to visit the the Chick-fil-A in Whitehall, Penn.​ ... Markelle Fultz's ugly jumpshot continues to baffle ... Joel Embiid has an interesting reason for cheering on Arsenal ... The Dolphins coach fired for the cocaine video had been on quite the bender ... There's a new survey out that says Brits doesn't care about American football in any way ... Ranking the Super Bowl MVPs: Which all-time performance ranks No. 1? ... Megyn Kelly continues to annoy her bosses at NBC ... John Fogerty is annoyed the Proud Mary film use his song's name without his involvement ... Congrats to this woman for successfully returning her dead Christmas tree.

Jack Whitehall gets pranked

Kindergarten students channel Sean Payton

Shaq raps

Who's excited for more Disjointed?

The second part of Disjointed's first season is coming to Netflix on Jan. 12. To celebrate, some ex-NFL players came together to deliver a pro-cannabis message.

Watch today's LLOD in action

Watch Jack Whitehall's show on Netflix. It's amazing.

This edition of Hot Clicks is not sponsored by Netflix, but it should!

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters