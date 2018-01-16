Tuesday Hot Clicks: Kate Grigorieva; Watch This Kid Bust Crazy Moves at Cavs-Warriors

Forget Steph Curry and LeBron James; the real star of Monday's Warriors-Cavaliers game was Tavaris Jones and his sick moves.

By Jon Tayler
January 16, 2018
I didn't know Isaiah Thomas could dance like this

All kidding aside, this little dude—Detroit native Tavaris Jones, a familiar face on the internet thanks to his various appearances on Ellen—can absolutely get down. He was the halftime entertainment for Cavaliers-Warriors, and it's fair to say that he was the highlight of the night for everyone.

Elsewhere in in-game entertainment

A-Rod looks positively bashful to be getting a kiss from J-Lo.

Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry: a play in three acts

And Lowry even got it from the Sixers' mascot!

Kate Grigorieva: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Casting
As you can tell based on her name, model and SI Swimsuit casting call participant Kate Grigorieva​ is Russian. That means that Eric Garland probably hates her, but we're more forgiving than he is. She's today's Lovely Lady of the Day; check out her full gallery here.

Jimmy Butler has got jokes for Lolo Jones

Aaron Hicks is on that LaRon Landry workout plan

💪🏾 #2k18

A post shared by Aaron hicks (@ahicks31) on

Odds and Ends

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James had some thoughts on President Trump's latest racist comments ... And unsurprisingly, so did Gregg Popovich ... Are the national champion Crimson Tide going to bring disgraced ex-Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze to Tuscaloosa? ... Lonzo Ball roasted little brother LaMelo after the latter botched a self alley-oop in a game in Lithuania ... Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are a couple, if that's something you care about ... Want that "underdog" mask that the Eagles' Lane Johnson wore on the field after Philadelphia's Divisional Round win over Atlanta? Well, too late: Eagles fans already bought Amazon's entire stock ... RIP to Doug Harvey, a Hall of Fame umpire whom players referred to as "God" ... Kevin Durant, NBA owner? Folks are saying that's his ultimate post-career goal ... One of the Indian pitchers from Million Dollar Arm is switching from baseball to the WWE.

Block party!

West Virginia's Sagaba Konate is not here for your weak nonsense, Kansas.

David West still has ups

Congrats to David for becoming the first 83-year-old man to dunk in an NBA game.

Braun Strowman is idiotically strong

lol

It's Tuesday, folks

Build that tower to the sky.

Email Jon (jon.tayler@simail.com) with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

