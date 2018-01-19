And then there were three. That's all that's remaining in the 2017 NFL season -- three games. Two of them taking place this Sunday and SI.com's The Line (also see on SI TV, available on Amazon Prime) has you covered with full analysis of the betting lines, over/unders and prop bets.

Gambling expert Todd Fuhrman breaks down all the information you need to know for the AFC and NFC title games, which features these two matchups:

Jaguars 46.5 (+265)

Patriots -7.5 (-330)

Vikings -3 (-160)

Eagles 39 (+140)

Watch the show to get Fuhrman's picks and hear about how he thinks Tom Brady's mysterious hand injury could affect line movement. Fuhrman also breaks down a variety of props, including the over/under on Brady's touchdown passes, total interceptions for championship weekend much more.

As for me, I'm laying the points with the Pats and Vikings. Good luck to all of you on your wagers.