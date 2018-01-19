The Line: Analyzing The Lines And Picking NFL Conference Title Games

Get all your Jaguars-Patriots and Vikings-Eagles betting information with SI TV's The Line.

By Jimmy Traina
January 19, 2018

And then there were three. That's all that's remaining in the 2017 NFL season -- three games. Two of them taking place this Sunday and SI.com's The Line (also see on SI TV, available on Amazon Prime) has you covered with full analysis of the betting lines, over/unders and prop bets.

Gambling expert Todd Fuhrman breaks down all the information you need to know for the AFC and NFC title games, which features these two matchups:

Jaguars 46.5 (+265)
Patriots -7.5 (-330)

Vikings -3 (-160)
Eagles 39 (+140)

Watch the show to get Fuhrman's picks and hear about how he thinks Tom Brady's mysterious hand injury could affect line movement. Fuhrman also breaks down a variety of props, including the over/under on Brady's touchdown passes, total interceptions for championship weekend much more.

As for me, I'm laying the points with the Pats and Vikings. Good luck to all of you on your wagers.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters