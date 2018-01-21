Monday's Hot Clicks: Eagles Advance to Super Bowl, Fan Destroys Himself on Subway Pole

In Monday's Hot Clicks, we look at an overzealous Eagles fan colliding with a subway pole.

By Andy Gray
January 21, 2018

Eagles fans are ready for the Super Bowl

Peter King's MMQB is a must-read. The rest you can judge for yourself: Tom Brady dropped a great pregame F-bomb coming out of the tunnel ... Jaguars fans should be upset about this play ... Richard Sherman has thoughts on the Rob Gronkowski hit ... CBS cameras captured Blake Bortles crying after the game ... Bill Belichick is a passionate clapper ... This 99-year-old Eagles fan was a bit mouthy leading up to the game, as was this guy ... Vikings fans dressed the Rocky statue in purple and gold but Eagles fans had more embarrassing problems ... Mike Trout attended the NFC Championship game in disguise ... The Eagles cheer squad has no fear ... Eagles fans are excited for the Super Bowl, I just hope this poor guy make a full recovery.

Dwayne Johnson gets his own musical

"The People’s Rock: A Musical" will stage at London's Network Theater from Jan. 24-28 and is described as a “teenage fantasy/religious role model hybrid of The Rock, as a bleak world attempts to curb momentary hope.” Dwayne Johnson isn't taking part but his character will be played by a puppet while the rest of the cast are live actors. Uproxx has a great piece casting famous puppets in various roles.

Kansas State needs to destroy these uniforms forever

Basketball should never be played in lavender.

Brynn Beaudoin: Lovely Lady of the Day
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
@brynnbeaudoin/Instagram
1 of 12

Advertisement

Brynn Beaudoin is here to get you through another Monday morning. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

NBA Midseason Awards

SI's experts have made their picks and there aren't any major surprises. 

Today in dumb internet controversies

This sandwich is not perfectly cut in half and people are angry about it.

Irish hotel publicly shames blogger

The White Moose Café took a stand, and it was awesome.

One way to deter pole climbing

James Harrison likes cupping

Photo by @fritzphotos // Words by @petergwin New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison (@jhharrison92) knows about pain—KNOWS about it. For nearly two decades he has been delivering and receiving devastating blows on NFL fields. This afternoon, at age 39, he will step onto the field for today’s AFC Championship Game as the oldest defensive player in professional football. (His teammate @tombrady is a year older and among the oldest offensive players.) Last spring, he let photographer Fritz Hoffmann and I visit him in Arizona #onassignment to document his workouts (lots of power lifts) and meticulous health routine (no alcohol, refined sugar, or processed carbs). In between weightlifting sessions, we asked him his secret for playing such a violent game at such a high level for so long. “Ain’t no damn secret, man. HARD WORK, lots of hard work!” Well that, and a lot of attention to caring for his body. Harrison spends about $350,000 a year employing a team of specialists, including massage therapists, acupuncturists, and chiropractors, who help manage the punishment his body endures. One of them is Codi Hoos, a massage therapist who uses cupping, an ancient therapy practiced for centuries in China, to reduce muscle soreness. I mentioned to Harrison that scientists are skeptical about cupping some of the other treatments he uses. Harrison shrugged. “All I know is before I get treated, I HURT, and after, I feel better.” #NFL #Defense #Cupping #Patriots #Newengland #footballer

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

Eagles, Patriots take over Empire State Building 

It's about time!

Odds & Ends

Cristiano Ronaldo was a bloody mess during Sunday's game against Deportivo​ ... Adam Schefter fell on ice, then got roasted for it ... Jets receiver Robby Anderson got drunk and said some rude things about a cop's wife ... Whoops! A Boston station tweeted a photo of Aaron Hernandez in their Patriots story ... Edgar Martinez made an appearance at a women's march ... This doctor went into action when a pregnant woman went into labor on a plane ... $50 seems way too much for a cup of coffee ... Def Leppard is touring with Journey, which is an odd pairing ... This is one of the better takes on the Aziz Ansari situation ... Michael Douglas has been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Tom Brady's biggest fan

Bill Belichick is not impressed

$100,000 shot

This guy rules

LeBron Dance Party

My favorite thing from the weekend

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters