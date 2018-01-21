In Monday's Hot Clicks, we look at an overzealous Eagles fan colliding with a subway pole.
Eagles fans are ready for the Super Bowl
Peter King's MMQB is a must-read. The rest you can judge for yourself: Tom Brady dropped a great pregame F-bomb coming out of the tunnel ... Jaguars fans should be upset about this play ... Richard Sherman has thoughts on the Rob Gronkowski hit ... CBS cameras captured Blake Bortles crying after the game ... Bill Belichick is a passionate clapper ... This 99-year-old Eagles fan was a bit mouthy leading up to the game, as was this guy ... Vikings fans dressed the Rocky statue in purple and gold but Eagles fans had more embarrassing problems ... Mike Trout attended the NFC Championship game in disguise ... The Eagles cheer squad has no fear ... Eagles fans are excited for the Super Bowl, I just hope this poor guy make a full recovery.
“We’re going to the Super Bo—“ pic.twitter.com/XU8FeRl2UH— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 22, 2018
Dwayne Johnson gets his own musical
"The People’s Rock: A Musical" will stage at London's Network Theater from Jan. 24-28 and is described as a “teenage fantasy/religious role model hybrid of The Rock, as a bleak world attempts to curb momentary hope.” Dwayne Johnson isn't taking part but his character will be played by a puppet while the rest of the cast are live actors. Uproxx has a great piece casting famous puppets in various roles.
Kansas State needs to destroy these uniforms forever
Basketball should never be played in lavender.
NBA Midseason Awards
SI's experts have made their picks and there aren't any major surprises.
Today in dumb internet controversies
This sandwich is not perfectly cut in half and people are angry about it.
Irish hotel publicly shames blogger
The White Moose Café took a stand, and it was awesome.
One way to deter pole climbing
Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG— FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018
James Harrison likes cupping
Photo by @fritzphotos // Words by @petergwin New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison (@jhharrison92) knows about pain—KNOWS about it. For nearly two decades he has been delivering and receiving devastating blows on NFL fields. This afternoon, at age 39, he will step onto the field for today’s AFC Championship Game as the oldest defensive player in professional football. (His teammate @tombrady is a year older and among the oldest offensive players.) Last spring, he let photographer Fritz Hoffmann and I visit him in Arizona #onassignment to document his workouts (lots of power lifts) and meticulous health routine (no alcohol, refined sugar, or processed carbs). In between weightlifting sessions, we asked him his secret for playing such a violent game at such a high level for so long. “Ain’t no damn secret, man. HARD WORK, lots of hard work!” Well that, and a lot of attention to caring for his body. Harrison spends about $350,000 a year employing a team of specialists, including massage therapists, acupuncturists, and chiropractors, who help manage the punishment his body endures. One of them is Codi Hoos, a massage therapist who uses cupping, an ancient therapy practiced for centuries in China, to reduce muscle soreness. I mentioned to Harrison that scientists are skeptical about cupping some of the other treatments he uses. Harrison shrugged. “All I know is before I get treated, I HURT, and after, I feel better.” #NFL #Defense #Cupping #Patriots #Newengland #footballer
Eagles, Patriots take over Empire State Building
Congratulations to the @Patriots and the @Eagles, The AFC and NFC Champions! In honor of their upcoming trip to the big game our lights are now shining in their colors. Who will you be cheering for on February 4th? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IsDZLLbrmG— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 22, 2018
It's about time!
PSA: Drunk yoga now exists https://t.co/ehglkOdt71— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 19, 2018
Odds & Ends
Cristiano Ronaldo was a bloody mess during Sunday's game against Deportivo ... Adam Schefter fell on ice, then got roasted for it ... Jets receiver Robby Anderson got drunk and said some rude things about a cop's wife ... Whoops! A Boston station tweeted a photo of Aaron Hernandez in their Patriots story ... Edgar Martinez made an appearance at a women's march ... This doctor went into action when a pregnant woman went into labor on a plane ... $50 seems way too much for a cup of coffee ... Def Leppard is touring with Journey, which is an odd pairing ... This is one of the better takes on the Aziz Ansari situation ... Michael Douglas has been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Tom Brady's biggest fan
First guy to congratulate Brady? Number 34. What a teammate! pic.twitter.com/azXq3qgN43— OurState_CSU (@OurStateCSU) January 21, 2018
Bill Belichick is not impressed
Bill Belichick’s utter contempt for the AFC Championship trophy remains legendary pic.twitter.com/9TDv96qxde— Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) January 21, 2018
$100,000 shot
Fan hits jackpot jumpshot in LA! pic.twitter.com/5SjftLQN7d— NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018
This guy rules
Meet the 72-year-old who's completed 2,000 marathons pic.twitter.com/8V4lJdAyhE— Mashable (@mashable) January 21, 2018
LeBron Dance Party
LeBron James does the Fresh Prince #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/OFir0Wrytk— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 20, 2018
My favorite thing from the weekend
ALERT: 🐶 in a 🚚! pic.twitter.com/aK6lPSKJz7— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 20, 2018
