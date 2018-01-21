Eagles fans are ready for the Super Bowl

Peter King's MMQB is a must-read. The rest you can judge for yourself: Tom Brady dropped a great pregame F-bomb coming out of the tunnel ... Jaguars fans should be upset about this play ... Richard Sherman has thoughts on the Rob Gronkowski hit ... CBS cameras captured Blake Bortles crying after the game ... Bill Belichick is a passionate clapper ... This 99-year-old Eagles fan was a bit mouthy leading up to the game, as was this guy ... Vikings fans dressed the Rocky statue in purple and gold but Eagles fans had more embarrassing problems ... Mike Trout attended the NFC Championship game in disguise ... The Eagles cheer squad has no fear ... Eagles fans are excited for the Super Bowl, I just hope this poor guy make a full recovery.

“We’re going to the Super Bo—“ pic.twitter.com/XU8FeRl2UH — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 22, 2018

Dwayne Johnson gets his own musical

"The People’s Rock: A Musical" will stage at London's Network Theater from Jan. 24-28 and is described as a “teenage fantasy/religious role model hybrid of The Rock, as a bleak world attempts to curb momentary hope.” Dwayne Johnson isn't taking part but his character will be played by a puppet while the rest of the cast are live actors. Uproxx has a great piece casting famous puppets in various roles.

Kansas State needs to destroy these uniforms forever

Basketball should never be played in lavender.

Brynn Beaudoin is here to get you through another Monday morning. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

NBA Midseason Awards

SI's experts have made their picks and there aren't any major surprises.

Today in dumb internet controversies

This sandwich is not perfectly cut in half and people are angry about it.

Irish hotel publicly shames blogger

The White Moose Café took a stand, and it was awesome.

One way to deter pole climbing

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

James Harrison likes cupping

Eagles, Patriots take over Empire State Building

Congratulations to the @Patriots and the @Eagles, The AFC and NFC Champions! In honor of their upcoming trip to the big game our lights are now shining in their colors. Who will you be cheering for on February 4th? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IsDZLLbrmG — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 22, 2018

It's about time!

PSA: Drunk yoga now exists https://t.co/ehglkOdt71 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 19, 2018

Odds & Ends

Cristiano Ronaldo was a bloody mess during Sunday's game against Deportivo​ ... Adam Schefter fell on ice, then got roasted for it ... Jets receiver Robby Anderson got drunk and said some rude things about a cop's wife ... Whoops! A Boston station tweeted a photo of Aaron Hernandez in their Patriots story ... Edgar Martinez made an appearance at a women's march ... This doctor went into action when a pregnant woman went into labor on a plane ... $50 seems way too much for a cup of coffee ... Def Leppard is touring with Journey, which is an odd pairing ... This is one of the better takes on the Aziz Ansari situation ... Michael Douglas has been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Tom Brady's biggest fan

First guy to congratulate Brady? Number 34. What a teammate! pic.twitter.com/azXq3qgN43 — OurState_CSU (@OurStateCSU) January 21, 2018

Bill Belichick is not impressed

Bill Belichick’s utter contempt for the AFC Championship trophy remains legendary pic.twitter.com/9TDv96qxde — Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) January 21, 2018

$100,000 shot

Fan hits jackpot jumpshot in LA! pic.twitter.com/5SjftLQN7d — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018

This guy rules

Meet the 72-year-old who's completed 2,000 marathons pic.twitter.com/8V4lJdAyhE — Mashable (@mashable) January 21, 2018

LeBron Dance Party

LeBron James does the Fresh Prince #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/OFir0Wrytk — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 20, 2018

My favorite thing from the weekend