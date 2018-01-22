Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Laura Gutierrez; Stone Cold Steve Austin Stuns Vince McMahon as Raw Turns 25

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we break down WWE Raw's 25th anniversary special.

By Andy Gray
January 22, 2018
@WWE/Twitter

WWE Raw turns 25

WWE celebrated Raw's 25-year anniversary last night with a memorable show featuring many of the company's biggest all-time stars. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stunned Vince McMahon, The Undertaker returned after a nine-month absence and Jimmy Fallon got called out by Elias. SI's Justin Barrasso has a piece on the 10 biggest takeaways from an eventful night.

Did Kevin Love fake being sick?

In an "emotional team meeting," the Cavaliers questioned the legitimacy of Kevin Love's illness that forced him to leave the last game against the Thunder and miss practice Sunday. That wasn't Woj's only bomb. He also reported that the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard are not getting along.

Update on Eagles fan who ran into train

I led yesterday's Hot Clicks with perhaps the greatest viral video of all time—an Eagles fan smashing into a subway pole while chasing a train full of fans. I'm happy to report that the fan— whose name is Jigar Desaiis doing great and ready for the Super Bowl.

Laura Gutierrez: Lovely Lady of the Day
Felipe Bohorquez
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
Felipe Bohorquez
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
Felipe Bohorquez
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
@lauragutierrez8/Instagram
1 of 16

I've never featured Laura Gutierrez in Hot Clicks before, and I'm not sure why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Why would you do this?

This idiot Eagles fan punched a police horse. I don't get it either.

My new favorite skiier

​Meet 107-year-old Lou Batori.

These people really liked their Taco Bell

Customers at an Alabama Taco Bell held a candle vigil for the restaurant after it caught on fire.

This did not go over well with Arsenal fans

Whoops

Super Bowl suites are $$

Odds & Ends

WWE suspended Enzo Amore after he was accused of rape ... This guy scored yet another date with Genie Bouchard ... A dog rode a Zamboni​ and it was everything ... Everyone had a good laugh about Bill Belichick's postgame outfit ... A Georgia State soccer player left school after a racist social media post ... Ranking the Super Bowl winning teams, from 1 to 51 ... Bill Cosby is back in the stand-up comedy game ... Complete list of winners from the SAG Awards ... I'm into the Megyn Kelly-Jane Fonda feud ... This Florida college student likes Tetris so much, she plans to marry it ... Jonah Hill looks like a different person in his new movie.

Celebrating 25 years of Monday Night Raw

LeSean McCoy really hates Chip Kelly

You just made the list!

Robin Lopez vs. NBA Mascot, Round 57

I miss The Rock

Hello Ariel Meredith!

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

