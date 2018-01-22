@WWE/Twitter

WWE Raw turns 25

WWE celebrated Raw's 25-year anniversary last night with a memorable show featuring many of the company's biggest all-time stars. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stunned Vince McMahon, The Undertaker returned after a nine-month absence and Jimmy Fallon got called out by Elias. SI's Justin Barrasso has a piece on the 10 biggest takeaways from an eventful night.

Did Kevin Love fake being sick?

In an "emotional team meeting," the Cavaliers questioned the legitimacy of Kevin Love's illness that forced him to leave the last game against the Thunder and miss practice Sunday. That wasn't Woj's only bomb. He also reported that the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard are not getting along.

Update on Eagles fan who ran into train

I led yesterday's Hot Clicks with perhaps the greatest viral video of all time—an Eagles fan smashing into a subway pole while chasing a train full of fans. I'm happy to report that the fan— whose name is Jigar Desai—is doing great and ready for the Super Bowl.

I've never featured Laura Gutierrez in Hot Clicks before, and I'm not sure why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Why would you do this?

This idiot Eagles fan punched a police horse. I don't get it either.

My new favorite skiier

​Meet 107-year-old Lou Batori.

These people really liked their Taco Bell

Customers at an Alabama Taco Bell held a candle vigil for the restaurant after it caught on fire.

This did not go over well with Arsenal fans

Losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United is bad enough for Arsenal fans, but this photo of his beloved dogs wearing Man U scarves is too much for them to handle https://t.co/eVHUtBlVqW pic.twitter.com/drnIlakGBJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2018

Whoops

Since it's the @Bucks' birthday on Twitter, the announcement of Jason Kidd's firing gets balloons. pic.twitter.com/InhiAtaFYO — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 22, 2018

Super Bowl suites are $$

Suite prices for Super Bowl LII pic.twitter.com/abmROoHmuw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 23, 2018

Odds & Ends

WWE suspended Enzo Amore after he was accused of rape ... This guy scored yet another date with Genie Bouchard ... A dog rode a Zamboni​ and it was everything ... Everyone had a good laugh about Bill Belichick's postgame outfit ... A Georgia State soccer player left school after a racist social media post ... Ranking the Super Bowl winning teams, from 1 to 51 ... Bill Cosby is back in the stand-up comedy game ... Complete list of winners from the SAG Awards ... I'm into the Megyn Kelly-Jane Fonda feud ... This Florida college student likes Tetris so much, she plans to marry it ... Jonah Hill looks like a different person in his new movie.

Celebrating 25 years of Monday Night Raw

LeSean McCoy really hates Chip Kelly

LeSean McCoy not holding back on Chip Kelly. Calls him “the little short coach who’s with the kids where he belongs." pic.twitter.com/gNRK84vVvq — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 21, 2018

You just made the list!

EXCLUSIVE: @IAmJericho ALWAYS has tricks up his sleeve...because a LOT of people just made THE LIST backstage at #RAW25! pic.twitter.com/lRjVYKW5Va — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018

Robin Lopez vs. NBA Mascot, Round 57

The war between Robin Lopez and mascots continues pic.twitter.com/NDRdxqV6bj — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 23, 2018

I miss The Rock

Excited for @WWE Raw 25 tonight. I'm praying for a surprise appearance by @TheRock & and a sing along with The Rock. Need it. pic.twitter.com/H6CkMjyyNk — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 22, 2018

Hello Ariel Meredith!

