We have another week to go before Super Bowl LII, which means there is plenty of time to analyze line movement and prob bets.

On this episode of The Line, Todd Fuhrman explains why the Patriots have gone from 5.5-point favorites to 4.5-point favorites. The show also looks at how Rob Gronkowski's concussion could affect the betting line.

Fuhrman also reveals several betting trends that will be of high interest to those making an investment on the big game.

This episode of the line isn't just an NFL show. The NBA is making moves to encourage legalized gambling and Fuhrman breaks it all down.