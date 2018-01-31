Kendall Fuller's Tuesday night was seemingly going along great even when he heard his team the Washington Redskins traded for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

As the details of the traded started to emerge, the Redskins cornerback still didn't think anything of it, tweeting out "Awkward, after several journalists confirmed that a player to be named and a draft pick were headed to Kansas City.

“Nahh its not me. … I don’t thinkk (sic),” Fuller wrote. “Lol im on here tryna find out just like (ya’ll).”

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded,” he tweeted later.

But it didn't take long for Fuller to realize that he was in fact the player to be named later and was headed to the Midwest.

Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

“On a more serious note,” he said, “i cant wait to get to Kansas City! Im excited to be a Chief!!”

Fuller, a 2016 third-round pick out of Virginia Tech, will join a Chiefs secondary that features cornerback Marcus Peters, and safety Eric Berry, missed the entire season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the team's season opener.