The annual “Puppy Bowl” returns on Animal Planet for Puppy Bowl XIV on Sunday.

This year's game features 90 puppies on the roster coming from 48 shelters nationwide. The group also includes three puppies with special needs. Some of the puppies were rescued from areas like Houston and Puerto Rico, which were hit by disastrous hurricanes in 2017.

See how to watch the festivities below.

HOW TO WATCH

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Event: The Puppy Bowl XIV

TV Channel: Animal Planet

Live Stream: Animal Planet GO