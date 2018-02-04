How to Watch The Puppy Bowl 2018 Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Puppy Bowl online: live stream, TV info.

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

The annual “Puppy Bowl” returns on Animal Planet for Puppy Bowl XIV on Sunday. 

This year's game features 90 puppies on the roster coming from 48 shelters nationwide. The group also includes three puppies with special needs. Some of the puppies were rescued from areas like Houston and Puerto Rico, which were hit by disastrous hurricanes in 2017.

See how to watch the festivities below. 

HOW TO WATCH

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4
Start Time: 3 p.m. ET
Event: The Puppy Bowl XIV
TV Channel: Animal Planet
Live Stream: Animal Planet GO

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters