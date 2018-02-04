Here's a look at all the famous faces in the Super Bowl crowd.
The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year, by far, and it’s attracting the sort of star-studded crowd you might expect.
Singers, athletes and more all made appearances.
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl Towns at the game with a #FreeMeek Eagles jersey pic.twitter.com/vjyQb6Db7S— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2018
J.J. Watt
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Peyton and Eli Manning
Manning Bros. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SRefCIqZ8W— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2018
Mike Trout
Mike Trout is at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/rJX2fG6o7w— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 5, 2018
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
MLB (& J-Lo) taking over the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/3XLAXyWIY3— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018
Randy Moss
Pink
🇺🇸 @Pink #SBLII— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/xFqFnizbae
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper in the owner's box! pic.twitter.com/9889F68PhQ— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 5, 2018
Leslie Odom Jr.
.@leslieodomjr sings "America the Beautiful" at #SBLII— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018
🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/O8824oaRcB
Jimmy Fallon
LOL @jimmyfallon not ready for the camera time 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sYGS1p4gWB— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018
Miles Teller
Dax Shepard
Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid
Steph Curry & Joel Embiid checking out the big game pic.twitter.com/YoSDIH0uAv— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2018
Enjoy all the famous people hanging out with even more famous people.