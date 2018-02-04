Super Bowl Brings Out All Sorts of Celebrities

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year, by far, and it’s attracting the sort of star-studded crowd you might expect. 

Singers, athletes and more all made appearances. 

Here's a look at all the famous faces in the crowd. 

Karl-Anthony Towns

Rob Carr/Getty Images

J.J. Watt

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs 

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

​Peyton and Eli Manning 

Mike Trout

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Randy Moss

TB12 takes the field and gets all up in Randy Moss's face (via @NFL)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Pink

Bradley Cooper

Leslie Odom Jr. 

Jimmy Fallon

Miles Teller

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dax Shepard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid

Enjoy all the famous people hanging out with even more famous people. 

