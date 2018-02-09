Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad trade deadline

This year's NBA trade deadline was madness, what with the Cavaliers deciding to overhaul their entire roster in the span of an afternoon. But while it was a good day for LeBron James and Cleveland, it was a rough one for Isaiah Thomas, who was dumped on the Lakers after a disastrous half-season stint with the Cavs. Then again, it hasn't really been a good last year or so for IT.

Consider: In 10 months, Thomas went from folk hero with the Celtics by leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals and positioning himself for a massive payday in free agency after the 2018 season, to suffering a serious hip injury, to being suddenly dealt to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving, to missing the first half of the season, to coming back as a shell of himself offensively and struggling horribly on defense while also emerging as a locker-room problem, to being sent to a lottery team in exchange for Jordan freaking Clarkson. That's as sharp and fast a fall as imaginable. And to add insult to injury, the trade won't just cost IT his planned video tribute from the Celtics, as the Lakers have already made their trip to Boston; it also may cause him to miss his own jersey retirement at the University of Washington. What a brutal stretch.

Here’s a tribute to Cleveland Cavaliers legend Isaiah Thomas... pic.twitter.com/Tx8XBJYI0V — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

More trade deadline stuff

Our crack NBA team was all over this year's deadline. Here's Ben Golliver on the winners and losers; Rob Mahoney on the Cavaliers' busy day; Jake Fischer with trade grades for the Lakers-Cavs Isaiah Thomas deal; and SI's own Mr. 305, Rohan Nadkarni, with the five biggest takeaways from the deadline and grades for Cleveland's Rodney Hood-George Hill trade and Dwyane Wade's return to Miami. Take some time and check it all out.

Jason Kelce's Super Bowl parade speech was legendary

Do yourself a favor and watch this over and over again.

Subtle trolls are the best trolls

Cavs announce Jordan Clarkson will wear No. 8, and Larry Nance Jr. is No. 24.



🤔 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 8, 2018

There are brain farts, and then there's this

The Blazers just hosted the worst game of tic-tac-toe EVER 😂

(via Psychyed/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/tlOqAb0BbC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2018

Grace, what were you thinking?

Corgi riding a pony!

WATCH: A woman was shocked to discover her neighbor's Corgi was sneaking onto her property at night and... riding her pony? https://t.co/dQfpNAiRLG pic.twitter.com/Da9gnWsJvB — Katy Andersen (@KatyAndNews) February 7, 2018

Odds and Ends

Are the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang about to be ruined by a lot of diarrhea? ... Lindsey Vonn live-tweeted her 24-hour, delay-filled trip to South Korea ... This year's Olympic athletes won't be left wanting for condoms in the Olympic Village ... The Chicagoland Speedway has a new sponsor for its 2018 races, and a good mascot video to boot ... Will someone please give Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury his own prank show? He's got a great mind for them ... Stealing a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium after the Super Bowl will cost this Eagles fan $125, which feels low to me ... Jimmy Garoppolo got himself paid ... Is Nick Mangold going from the football field to Congress? ... Here's a great love story from the Eagles' parade ... NBA 2K18 weighs in on the Cavs' deadline additions.

Randy Watson better sing the national anthem for this

On June 21, the Grizzlies will play as... THE ZAMUNDA LIONS! (And McDowell's Big Micks will be served!!) 🦁🍔 #ComingToFresno presented by @PlayFresno pic.twitter.com/Y4btoXoAx6 — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) February 8, 2018

Nice grab, Doug

Zion Williamson's got ups

Zion dropping the hammer pic.twitter.com/0KmuwJEJzo — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 9, 2018

Eagles Gear Keeps on Comin'

Should've set up push alerts, Chandler

It's Friday, folks

Start the weekend with the right attitude.

