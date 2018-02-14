Make it three career Olympic gold medals for Shaun White after a stunning final run in the halfpipe at PyeongChang.
Shaun White, back on top
On Monday night (or Tuesday morning, depending on where you were in the world), Chloe Kim became America's snowboarding god with her jaw-dropping gold medal win in the women's halfpipe. Well, 24 hours later, it was the turn of Shaun White, the OG, to snatch the spotlight back—and boy did he. Thanks to a stunning pair of 1440s back to back on his third and final run, White stole first place from Japan's Ayumu Hirano for the third gold of his Olympic career. But you're not here for me blabbing; you're here for the sweet sweet highlights.
SHAUN WHITE IS NOT HUMAN. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/r5PfUbeROr pic.twitter.com/6MmQiSZGRh— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018
REDEMPTION FOR SHAUN WHITE!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018
HE WINS GOLD on his final run in men's snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKbGvd pic.twitter.com/b4Yn2jVVGN
The U.S. is now four-for-four in snowboard golds at this year's Games, as White joins Kim, Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson atop the podium. Shouts to America.
Elsewhere in PyeongChang
It’s a little windy outside pic.twitter.com/0JCYbBEKyM— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 14, 2018
The weather in Korea has been brutal for these Olympics, in case you were wondering.
Behold, Valentine's Day themed content
"I had like 100 kisses, how you supposed to remember the first kiss?"— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2018
We ask NFL players about their first kisses before Valentine's Day 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/FQwHRI0rqF
Shouts to Todd Gurley for this one.
After making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017, U.S. gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is back for this year's issue.
Speaking of athletes in swimsuits
Tennis star Genie Bouchard is also in the 2018 issue and got the all-important seal of approval from a parent.
Tennis star Genie Bouchard is also in the 2018 issue and got the all-important seal of approval from a parent.
The robots won't end us yet
Yesterday, we learned that there are now dog-like robots capable of opening doors, and we feared for the future. Today, we learned that, while the metal ones will still come for us in the night, we'll at least still kick their asses when it comes to skiing.
Being an Olympian seems pretty rad
Why won't celebrity chefs come and make me dessert? [holds finger to earpiece] Oh, because I've never won a gold medal? Ah, I see.
Odds and Ends
How does Kevin Garnett get his hoodie to stick to the side of his head? He explains all ... Our own Amy Parlapiano hands out medals for figure skating song choices, with Paul Anka's cover of "Wonderwall" featuring prominently ... The NCAA vacating two seasons' worth of wins for Notre Dame cost the Fighting Irish a lot of spots on the all-time wins list ... Congrats to Michael Phelps, who's a proud new papa ... Here's a cool story about double amputee Rudy Garcia-Tolson completing the 86-floor Empire State Building race ... Ray Allen wasn't at Paul Pierce's number retirement, but he still has love for his former teammate ... This woman is convinced she's married to Tyler Perry (spoiler: she isn't) ... LeBron James will soon be bringing a remake of seminal 1990s hit House Party to a theater near you ... Is a Seinfeld return in the works? Jerry Seinfeld says [Jerry Seinfeld ehhhhh and shrug].
Mike Gundy has saxophone, your Valentine's Day plans covered
Roses are red— Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) February 13, 2018
Violets are blue
Our tickets are cheaper
Than dinner for two!
🎟️ https://t.co/6Tjs2oSPaf #okstate #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/NfzZGPm5of
Know your audience
Trust the process @sixers pic.twitter.com/0zXs3Q2Yr0— Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) February 13, 2018
That'll endear you to the fans right quick, Marco.
So which one are you?
honestly can’t stop thinking about these guys being the three kinds of people in the world pic.twitter.com/UrUcj7YgA5— chelsea hassler (@chelseaadelaine) February 14, 2018
Double your pleasure, double your fun
Jabari Parker POSTERIZES not one, but TWO Hawks!! 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/WFKi807BAN— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 14, 2018
It is Wednesday, my dudes
You got me for now.
