Shaun White, back on top

On Monday night (or Tuesday morning, depending on where you were in the world), Chloe Kim became America's snowboarding god with her jaw-dropping gold medal win in the women's halfpipe. Well, 24 hours later, it was the turn of Shaun White, the OG, to snatch the spotlight back—and boy did he. Thanks to a stunning pair of 1440s back to back on his third and final run, White stole first place from Japan's Ayumu Hirano for the third gold of his Olympic career. But you're not here for me blabbing; you're here for the sweet sweet highlights.

REDEMPTION FOR SHAUN WHITE!



HE WINS GOLD on his final run in men's snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKbGvd pic.twitter.com/b4Yn2jVVGN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018

The U.S. is now four-for-four in snowboard golds at this year's Games, as White joins Kim, Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson atop the podium. Shouts to America.

Elsewhere in PyeongChang

​

It’s a little windy outside pic.twitter.com/0JCYbBEKyM — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 14, 2018

The weather in Korea has been brutal for these Olympics, in case you were wondering.

Behold, Valentine's Day themed content

"I had like 100 kisses, how you supposed to remember the first kiss?"



We ask NFL players about their first kisses before Valentine's Day 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/FQwHRI0rqF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2018

Shouts to Todd Gurley for this one.

Speaking of athletes in swimsuits

Tennis star Genie Bouchard is also in the 2018 issue and got the all-important seal of approval from a parent.

The robots won't end us yet

Yesterday, we learned that there are now dog-like robots capable of opening doors, and we feared for the future. Today, we learned that, while the metal ones will still come for us in the night, we'll at least still kick their asses when it comes to skiing.

Being an Olympian seems pretty rad

Why won't celebrity chefs come and make me dessert? [holds finger to earpiece] Oh, because I've never won a gold medal? Ah, I see.

Odds and Ends

How does Kevin Garnett get his hoodie to stick to the side of his head? He explains all ... Our own Amy Parlapiano hands out medals for figure skating song choices, with Paul Anka's cover of "Wonderwall" featuring prominently ... The NCAA vacating two seasons' worth of wins for Notre Dame cost the Fighting Irish a lot of spots on the all-time wins list ... Congrats to Michael Phelps, who's a proud new papa ... Here's a cool story about double amputee Rudy Garcia-Tolson completing the 86-floor Empire State Building race ... Ray Allen wasn't at Paul Pierce's number retirement, but he still has love for his former teammate ... This woman is convinced she's married to Tyler Perry (spoiler: she isn't) ... LeBron James will soon be bringing a remake of seminal 1990s hit House Party to a theater near you ... Is a Seinfeld return in the works? Jerry Seinfeld says [Jerry Seinfeld ehhhhh and shrug].

Mike Gundy has saxophone, your Valentine's Day plans covered

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Our tickets are cheaper

Than dinner for two!



🎟️ https://t.co/6Tjs2oSPaf #okstate #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/NfzZGPm5of — Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) February 13, 2018

Know your audience

That'll endear you to the fans right quick, Marco.

So which one are you?

honestly can’t stop thinking about these guys being the three kinds of people in the world pic.twitter.com/UrUcj7YgA5 — chelsea hassler (@chelseaadelaine) February 14, 2018

Double your pleasure, double your fun

Jabari Parker POSTERIZES not one, but TWO Hawks!! 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/WFKi807BAN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 14, 2018

It is Wednesday, my dudes

You got me for now.

