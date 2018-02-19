Programming Note: I'm back after a two-week SI Swimsuit hiatus. Thanks to Jon Tayler for filling in. On with your regularly scheduled Hot Clicks

Olympics Update: We have a wardrobe malfunction

You have to feel bad for French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis, whose breast made an unexpected appearance during Monday’s short program with partner Guillaume Cizeron. The couple were favorites to win the gold medal and still skated good enough for second place. Here's an updated look at the medal standings.

NBA All-Star Game Round-Up

Team LeBron squeaked out a victory over Team Curry in a pretty good NBA All-Star Game. Here are grades for each team. Other items of interest: Kevin Hart's pregame intros were terrible, and Fergie's National Anthem performance was even worse ... Russell Westbrook shouted down Lakers fans chanting for Paul George ... LeBron revealed the draft order of his starters ... Anthony Davis had a nice tribute to injured teammate DeMarcus Cousins ... I love the Joel Embiid-Russell Westbrook feud ... LeBron and Kevin Durant played the best defense of their life on the game's final play.

Whoops

Don't think J.J. Redick meant to call Chinese fans a bunch of c**ks but here we are. He later apologized.

Samantha Hoopes 2018: Nevis 1 of 42

I don't like to rank my favorite SI Swimsuit models but Samantha Hoopes is certainly near the top. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Old enemies reunite

Not sure which movie I'm more excited for: The new Karate Kid (with Daniel La Russa and Johnny Lawrence) or Creed 2 (with Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago). All I need is Willie Mays Hayes' son to join the Indians for the great '80s sports movies trifecta.

Speaking of enemies

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek got so mad at Joakim Noah last month, he tried to fight him.

You've never seen Tic Tac Toe like this

Nothing to see here. Just some bored construction workers trying to fill the time.

Joey Votto has jokes

Joey Votto is here and talked about his offseason goals. “I tried to get fatter. I succeeded at that apparently. We did all the testing and I am fatter." — Zach Buchanan (@ZachENQ) February 18, 2018

Slight height disparity

All-Star Weekend: LeBron James (6’8”) and Kevin Hart (5’4”) pic.twitter.com/YgEVv0fI7S — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Me too

Odds & Ends

Great moment here as Michigan honored plane crash survivor Austin Hatch ... Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have hit the PDA point in their relationship ... John Daly converted a hole-in-one during a tournament in Naples, Fla ... O.A.R. (the band) is not happy about OAR (Olympic Athletes from Russia) ... These people chose to pay $199 for Lonzo Ball's autograph ... Interesting item on Hulk Hogan returning to WWE after he was banished for racism ... ​McDonald's just made Happy Meals much worse ... The Smashing Pumpkins are back together and I enjoyed this piece on them ... Redditors have the best travel hacks to save money.

Some All-Star Game highlights

Where was this last night, Vic? pic.twitter.com/O7C1VGIGLF — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 19, 2018

Kyrie so nasty pic.twitter.com/yF5lg5R9N3 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 19, 2018

Maybe don't try to hit layups with Giannis around pic.twitter.com/dbrigeiBif — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 19, 2018

Gary Sanchez has power

.@ElGarySanchez literally ripped the cover off the ball during BP 😱 pic.twitter.com/JOH0UXBTWa — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 18, 2018

Johnny Manziel gets honest

Former NFL star @JManziel2 reflects on 'mistakes,' reveals bipolar diagnosis in an exclusive interview with @tjholmes. https://t.co/gZfdnK5Ybz pic.twitter.com/eZl0XPpUzN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2018

Even more Sam Hoopes

