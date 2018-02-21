In Wednesday's Hot Clicks, we look at Joel Embiid's never-ending pursuit of Rihanna.
Joel Embiid won't stop chasing Rihanna
Rihanna turned 30 yesterday, and if Joel Embiid has his way, it'll be the last birthday she spends without him. The Sixers center has been crushing on the Barbados-born singer since 2014, when he asked her out to dinner. Nate Robinson, who has a new podcast with Carlos Boozer on SI, asked Embiid bout Rihanna and Embiid had a classic Sixers response. Will these two lovebirds ever get together? Stay tuned.
A real-life Animal House
If you read one thing today, make it this piece on the Dallas Mavericks front office and its culture of "misogyny and predatory sexual behavior." The piece, which was published late last night, has already led to the firing of one Mavs employee.
NFL fans vs. DirecTV
Safe to say the price increase did not go over well.
The NBA All-Star break finally ends tomorrow.
Man drains $100,000 putt
Take a bow, Paul Shadle. You are cool under pressure.
Russia is mad at Christine Brennan
The USA Today writer didn't hold back in her latest piece.
Today in weird fashion trends
Ladies, please do not do this to your eyebrows. Seriously.
The Undertaker loves his barbecue
This pic makes it look like Undertaker works at a Brazilian BBQ now. pic.twitter.com/RKWjrd7rgN— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 20, 2018
Moose watches the Olympics
#CBCOlympics Your coverage is attracting a diverse audience. #MooseareCanadianstoo pic.twitter.com/tXwDK0MG5W— Matt Duncombe (@MattJ777) February 20, 2018
This is what a MLB locker room looks like during spring training
This guy knows a thing or two about being bold.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 19, 2018
Thank you to Jason Kelce for stopping by to talk to the guys! #BeBold pic.twitter.com/pjUY5HNjQM
Odds & Ends
Lindsay Vonn's view
See what @LindseyVonn sees when she's skiing downhill ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fV7DynvsVx— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018
The kings of college basketball bench celebrations
Whoops!
More Hailey Clauson
Last Train to Clarksville
