Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Hailey Clauson; Joel Embiid is Not Giving Up on Rihanna

In Wednesday's Hot Clicks, we look at Joel Embiid's never-ending pursuit of Rihanna.

By Andy Gray
February 21, 2018
Getty Images

Joel Embiid won't stop chasing Rihanna

Rihanna turned 30 yesterday, and if Joel Embiid has his way, it'll be the last birthday she spends without him. The Sixers center has been crushing on the Barbados-born singer since 2014, when he asked her out to dinner. Nate Robinson, who has a new podcast with Carlos Boozer on SI, asked Embiid bout Rihanna and Embiid had a classic Sixers response. Will these two lovebirds ever get together? Stay tuned.

A real-life Animal House

If you read one thing today, make it this piece on the Dallas Mavericks front office and its culture of "misogyny and predatory sexual behavior." The piece, which was published late last night, has already led to the firing of one Mavs employee.

NFL fans vs. DirecTV

Safe to say the price increase did not go over well.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Hailey Clauson 2018: Bahamas
<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a></p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.kulanikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kulani Kinis</a>. Hat by <a href="http://www.kangol.com/us/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">KANGOL</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.mauiandsons.com/" target="_blank">Maui and Sons</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.areyouami.com/" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fila.com/" target="_blank">FILA</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" target="_blank">Chanel at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.juliaclancey.com/" target="_blank">Julia Clancey</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.lilanikole.com/" target="_blank">Lila Nikole</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Shorts by <a href="https://www.jordache.com/" target="_blank">Jordache</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim.</a></p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.juliaclancey.com/" target="_blank">Julia Clancey</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://perfectpeachswim.com/" target="_blank">Perfect Peach</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://elissabeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Elissa Beachwear</a>. Roller Skates by <a href="https://moxiskates.com/" target="_blank">Moxi Skates</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://perfectpeachswim.com/" target="_blank">Perfect Peach</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.selvaki.com/" target="_blank">Selvaki</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.areyouami.com/" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fila.com/" target="_blank">FILA</a>. Necklace by <a href="https://www.shrimptoncouture.com/" target="_blank">Chanel at Shrimpton Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.dsquared2.com/us" target="_blank">Dsquared2</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.swimspot.com/shop/new/sports-illustrated-rebel-plunge-front-1-pc/multi/?utm_source=si-com-swimsuit&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=website-links" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.bond-eye.com/" target="_blank">bond-eye australia</a>. Shoes by <a href="http://www.reebok.com/us/" target="_blank">Reebok</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://kevabykevaj.com/" target="_blank">Keva by Keva J</a>.</p>

<p>Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.leeandlani.com/" target="_blank">Lee + Lani</a>. Jacket by <a href="https://www.junkfoodclothing.com/" target="_blank">Junk Food</a>.</p>

The NBA All-Star break finally ends tomorrow. In the meantime, let Hailey Clauson quench your basketball thirst. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery)

Man drains $100,000 putt

Take a bow, Paul Shadle. You are cool under pressure.

Russia is mad at Christine Brennan

The USA Today writer didn't hold back in her latest piece.

Today in weird fashion trends

Ladies, please do not do this to your eyebrows. Seriously.

The Undertaker loves his barbecue

Moose watches the Olympics

This is what a MLB locker room looks like during spring training

Odds & Ends

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers has some strong thoughts on ESPN ... I had no idea Rick Pitino had a back tattoo, much less one that makes no sense ... Bill Belichick's girlfriend enjoyed some quality time at the beach ... Finally, a reason to be excited for Saturday Night Live ... An oral history of the 1992 U.S. men's Olympic hockey team ... Donovan Mitchell was one of the kids in the crowd at LeBron's "Decision" ceremony ... The Flames figured out a good solution to keeping their players out of trouble in Vegas ... Don Mattingly did not take kindly to Bryce Harper's comments about the Marlins ... Good news for all fans of The Monkees out there ... The best new hotels in the world ... This is why you always go to the bathroom before taking the subway ... 

Lindsay Vonn's view

The kings of college basketball bench celebrations

Whoops!

When you try to be nice and it backfires on you. . . (📽: r/hockey)

A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official) on

More Hailey Clauson

Last Train to Clarksville

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

