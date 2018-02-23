Getty Images

Everyone is excited about the U.S. Women's hockey team

While you were sleeping, the U.S. Women beat Canada in an overtime shootout to capture gold. Watch Jocelyne Lamoureux's game-winning goal here. Other items of interest: Another great U.S. team had a pregame message for the squad ... Leslie Jones had some choice words for Pierre McGuire and his choice of interview questions ... Canadian ice skater Scott Moir certainly enjoyed himself during the game ​... Goalie Maddie Rooney got Wikipedia'd (yes, I made that a verb) after her amazing performance ... Canada’s Jocelyne Larocque wanted nothing to do with her silver medal​ ... Twitter was on fire after the game ... As if winning the gold wasn't exciting enough -- the team got a shout out from legendary actor Ron Jeremy.

NHL team brings moms on trip

Pretty smart move by the Calgary Flames to have players bring their moms on the team's trip to Las Vegas (as opposed to say, Columbus). Also, I had to check three times to make sure Sam Bennett's mom and Matthew Tkachuk's mom are two different people.

One way to make baseball more fun

I love this idea. Let managers of trailing team pick their batting order in the ninth.

Dallas Mavs fallout

SI's story on the Mavs front office culture had a lot of people talking yesterday. Dirk Nowitzki said he was disgusted. Mark Cuban seemed more embarrassed than anything. Rachel Nichols was the most fired up and went off on the team and Cuban during her show yesterday.

Athletes have the best houses

Why would Cal Ripken Jr. ever want to leave this place? It's paradise.

Mike Mayock is a complete square

Mike Mayock is a complete square, I am who I always said I am. And they was ALL lapped after year 1 no hesitation. None are Wr1's tables turned fast don't even put my name in the same category no more please and thank you #shhh https://t.co/FOkHbujxWr — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 21, 2018

Hockey players are tough

Safe to say my modeling career is over ehh... 🔪👀 pic.twitter.com/sp3FvjouIZ — Andrej Sustr (@AndrejSustr) February 21, 2018

Shaq pranks Charles

Happy birthday to the great Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/EnjTzJ8wBB — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 21, 2018

Odds & Ends

Karl Malone pranks Anthony Davis

Deja Vu

IAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!



ONIONS!



The Patriots WIN at the horn, AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/UGq7l0wlgD — Mason Basketball (@MasonMBB) February 22, 2018

Bill Gates doesn't do much grocery shopping

