Friday's Hot Clicks: The Biggest College Basketball Comeback—Ever

Drexel pulled off a truly unbelievable comeback against Delaware. 

By Dan Gartland
February 23, 2018
Getty Images

The biggest comeback ever—literally

Why am I leading Hot Clicks in the middle of the Olympics with a CAA basketball game between two sub-.500 teams? Because Drexel pulled off the biggest comeback in the history of Division I.

The Dragons trailed Delaware 53–19 late in the first half. That's 34 points! And they came all the way back.

The Kardashians’ influence knows no bounds

Kylie Jenner sent a tweet and Snapchat’s value plunged by $1.3 billion, which is a cool and normal thing.

America loves Taco Bell

New data shows that Taco Bell has surpassed Burger King as America’s No. 4 fast food chain. I’m just including this to mention that I tried Taco Bell for the first time in December and it gave me food poisoning.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Raven Lyn 2018: Aruba
<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopprivateparty.com" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kaiulu.com" target="_blank">Kai Ulu Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.shopSIswim.com" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Active</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kaiulu.com" target="_blank">Kai Ulu Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.shopSIswim.com" target="_blank">Sports Illustrated Active</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com" target="_blank">Beach Bunny Swimwear.</a></p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shopprivateparty.com" target="_blank">Private Party</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kaiulu.com" target="_blank">Kai Ulu Swimwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Top by <a href="http://www.areyouami.com" target="_blank">AreYouAmI</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a></p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

<p>Raven Lyn was photogrpahed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

Raven Lyn, a model from Los Angeles by way of Minnesota, is an SI Swimsuit rookie this year. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Drama in figure skating

The Olympic gold medal favorite Evgenia Medvedeva got totally robbed in the women's figure skating final last night.

Gold medal-worthy dogs

I'd watch

Huh.

Odds & Ends

I have a hard time getting upset at college athletes who get paid, but this new report from Yahoo implicates some of the biggest teams in NCAA hoops. ... Tim Cowlishaw admitted that he’d sometimes tank on Around the Horn if he wanted to skip out and go to lunch. ... Yoenis Cespedes has made the difficult decision to give up golf in an effort to stay healthy. ... The NBA is reportedly considering a tournament to determine the last few playoff spots.

Look at all those crabs!

Georgia Tech + Harlem Globetrotters = Awesome

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

