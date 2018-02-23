Getty Images

The biggest comeback ever—literally

Why am I leading Hot Clicks in the middle of the Olympics with a CAA basketball game between two sub-.500 teams? Because Drexel pulled off the biggest comeback in the history of Division I.

Drexel trailed Delaware 53-19... and won pic.twitter.com/V1zd0gG140 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2018

The Dragons trailed Delaware 53–19 late in the first half. That's 34 points! And they came all the way back.

The Kardashians’ influence knows no bounds

Kylie Jenner sent a tweet and Snapchat’s value plunged by $1.3 billion, which is a cool and normal thing.

America loves Taco Bell

New data shows that Taco Bell has surpassed Burger King as America’s No. 4 fast food chain. I’m just including this to mention that I tried Taco Bell for the first time in December and it gave me food poisoning.

Drama in figure skating

The Olympic gold medal favorite Evgenia Medvedeva got totally robbed in the women's figure skating final last night.

Gold medal-worthy dogs

I'd watch

U.S. Wins Gold In Couples Snow Eating https://t.co/GZO7V7EO7G pic.twitter.com/tAQzvAIyCC — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 22, 2018

Huh.

Gov. Rauner drinks chocolate milk to demonstrate his commitment to racial diversity: “It’s really, really good. Diversity!” https://t.co/YbohUKHDWL pic.twitter.com/pvdB4W4RGK — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 22, 2018

Odds & Ends

I have a hard time getting upset at college athletes who get paid, but this new report from Yahoo implicates some of the biggest teams in NCAA hoops. ... Tim Cowlishaw admitted that he’d sometimes tank on Around the Horn if he wanted to skip out and go to lunch. ... Yoenis Cespedes has made the difficult decision to give up golf in an effort to stay healthy. ... The NBA is reportedly considering a tournament to determine the last few playoff spots.

Look at all those crabs!

WATCH: Thousands of baby red crabs march inland over Christmas Island beaches. More video: https://t.co/WtdsorPp59 pic.twitter.com/zS4ROOBQWX — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 22, 2018

Georgia Tech + Harlem Globetrotters = Awesome

A good song

