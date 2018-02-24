Weekend Hot Clicks: Rejects No More, Give It Up for U.S Men's Curling Team

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we celebrate the joyous magnificence of the U.S men's curling team, Sean Miller's scandal and we welcome the lovely Chase Carter.  

By Andrew Doughty
February 24, 2018

The Rejects Win!

The U.S. men’s curling team won their first-ever Olympic gold with a stunning upset of Sweden. It’s even more stunning given the back story of their previous status as rejects. After the win, they were given the wrong medals.

Busted Pt. 1

Another shoe dropped in the FBI’s college basketball corruption investigation on Friday night: Wiretaps show Sean Miller discussed a $100,000 payment for DeAndre Ayton’s commitment. If it’s true and Miller is fired, he will still get a gigantic buyout.

Busted Pt. 2

Canadian cross-country skier David Duncan, his wife and his trainer were arrested in South Korea after they drunkenly stole a car. All three are now restricted from leaving the country.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Chase Carter: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
IMG Modles
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
@lilbabycheezus/Instagram
1 of 16

Advertisement

Your final Weekend LLOD for February is Chase Carter (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Busted Pt. 3

A Russian athlete wore an "I Don’t Do Doping" sweatshirt. She then got busted for doping.

Ripken’s Mansion

Cal Ripken Jr.’s Maryland mansion is for sale. It has a baseball diamond and 15 bathrooms in 22,000 square feet.

Feb. 24, 1964

Gus and Puppies

New Olympics. Same me.

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

Under Bus

College hoops is a mess...

Odds and Ends

WATCH: Free preview of the SI Swimsuit 2018 Model Search show ... Squirrel ran onto a snowboarding course and almost got demolished ... Air-conditioned balls: The MLB is mandating that all baseball be stored in an air-conditioned room ... Charles Tillman is now an FBI agent ... Best active CBB coaches who’ve never made the Final Four … How might the NBA investigate and punish Cuban and the Mavs? ... A Cheetos-inspired movie is in the works.

Wait for it

Globetrotters visit Kate

This video is creepy

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now