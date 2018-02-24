The Rejects Win!

The U.S. men’s curling team won their first-ever Olympic gold with a stunning upset of Sweden. It’s even more stunning given the back story of their previous status as rejects. After the win, they were given the wrong medals.

Busted Pt. 1

Another shoe dropped in the FBI’s college basketball corruption investigation on Friday night: Wiretaps show Sean Miller discussed a $100,000 payment for DeAndre Ayton’s commitment. If it’s true and Miller is fired, he will still get a gigantic buyout.

Busted Pt. 2

Canadian cross-country skier David Duncan, his wife and his trainer were arrested in South Korea after they drunkenly stole a car. All three are now restricted from leaving the country.

Busted Pt. 3

A Russian athlete wore an "I Don’t Do Doping" sweatshirt. She then got busted for doping.

Ripken’s Mansion

Cal Ripken Jr.’s Maryland mansion is for sale. It has a baseball diamond and 15 bathrooms in 22,000 square feet.

Feb. 24, 1964

On this day in 1964, a 22-year-old Cassius Clay defeated Sonny Liston to claim his first world heavyweight title



Check out our story: https://t.co/qn3NGhQi7U pic.twitter.com/lp0e4NGwlI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 24, 2018

Gus and Puppies

New Olympics. Same me. A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

Under Bus

a bus. you invented a bus. https://t.co/3ukPsQv0IU — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) February 23, 2018

College hoops is a mess...

Odds and Ends

WATCH: Free preview of the SI Swimsuit 2018 Model Search show ... Squirrel ran onto a snowboarding course and almost got demolished ... Air-conditioned balls: The MLB is mandating that all baseball be stored in an air-conditioned room ... Charles Tillman is now an FBI agent ... Best active CBB coaches who’ve never made the Final Four … How might the NBA investigate and punish Cuban and the Mavs? ... A Cheetos-inspired movie is in the works.

Wait for it

I’ve watched this GIF at least 100 times now, cry-laughing the entire time. pic.twitter.com/Hih7VJe28T — Helen -Sandí (@helenhousandi) February 23, 2018

Globetrotters visit Kate

This is awesome.



Last week, Kate Spadaro scored a basket on senior night. The @Globies heard about her skills and had to pay her a special visit! pic.twitter.com/z4LoULf43V — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2018

This video is creepy

It’ss a nap gym. A NAP GYM pic.twitter.com/aCJ5ffx85i — Mashable (@mashable) February 24, 2018

