Did O.J. have an accomplice?

Fox will finally air its 2006 interview with O.J. Simpson about the Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson murders in which Simpson details how he would've executed the murders if he was the one who did it. The biggest revelation is that it appears Simpson had an accomplice the whole time (if he was the one to murder them, of course). The interview airs March 11. Set your DVR.

Today in really bad fan tattoos

This Redskins fan meant well but his new tattoo does not quite capture the essence of the team logo. I want to create a photo gallery of bad fan tattoos so if you or any of your friends have one, please email andy_gray@simail.com.

20 highest paid college basketball coaches

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann ($7.15 million/year) has a good agent.

I know I've been posting a bunch of SI Swimsuit models in this space and starting Monday, we'll go back to the normal slate of LLODs. With that in mind, meet Lauren Mellor (click for full-size gallery).

Good news for World Cup fans who like their drugs

Marijuana, cocaine and heroin will be allowed in stadiums.

Interesting strategy

A Minnesota high school girls basketball team went with the old "there's no shot clock, let's hold the ball the whole time" strategy. They lost 17-4.

Whoops

A New Jersey native was partying at West Virginia and decided to take an Uber back to where he was staying in Morgantown. He passed out in the Uber and woke up in New Jersey.

Top GMs in NHL history

The @PredsNHL win tonight over EDM gave their general manager a milestone win in his career- one that puts him tops among all GMs in NHL history pic.twitter.com/FnyfW5b7IP — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 2, 2018

Rental cars can be dangerous

Thank you @Budget (LIT) for your great service of putting my reputation, freedom and quite possibly my life in jeopardy I’ve unknowingly been driving your car around the last 4 days with a F’N LOADED GUN in the Glove compartment!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/NZj7GmtA8V — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 7, 2018

Better safe than sorry

The Rockets made sure there were no incidents this time... pic.twitter.com/HtbFJCGUCP — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 1, 2018

Odds & Ends

Have you seen Crossover TV yet?

Can't stop watching this

Get the tissues

Shut the F up

ORIGINAL TJ HAWS TRIBUTE VIDEO pic.twitter.com/cfhFfbJCX2 — Badsoup (@_badsoup_) March 1, 2018

Kenan Thompson channels LaVar Ball

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.